 Paul Woseen Of The Screaming Jets Has Died At Age 56 - Noise11.com
Paul Woseen photo from Harbour Agency

Paul Woseen photo from Harbour Agency

Paul Woseen Of The Screaming Jets Has Died At Age 56

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2023

in News

Paul Woseen, a founding member and bass player for The Screaming Jets, has passed away at age 56.

In a statement on their socials, Screaming Jets confirmed, “It is with broken hearts that we tell you our beloved brother in rock Paul Woseen has passed away today. We are shattered, dealing with the loss of Paully, he was a
brilliant shining light in all of our lives. Our hearts are with Paully’s family, and we ask that you respect our need for privacy at this time.

Paul Woseen formed Tne Screaming Jets in Newcastle, New South Wales with Dave Gleeson, Grant Walmsley, Richard Lara and Brad Heaney in 1989. That line-up recorded the debut album ‘All for One’ for rooArt and scored a number 2 album in Australia.

The single ‘Better’ was a no 4 hit in Australia and is now considered an Australian rock classic.

Paul Woseen wrote The Screaming Jets 1993 hit ‘Helping Hand’ (no 25, 1993)

In 2013, Paul Woseen released his solo album ‘Bombido’. That album included Paul’s solo version of ‘Helping Hand’.

Paul features on the upcoming album for The Screaming Jets ‘Professional Misconduct’ due 6 October 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Teenage Fanclub Foreign Land
Kurt Cobain Was A Huge Teenage Fanclub and BMX Bandits Fan

Norman Blake of Teenage Fanclub recalled for Noise11 the time he met Kurt Cobain. Kurt was a huge fan of Norman’s previous band BMX Bandits and also Glasgow’s The Vaselines.

18 hours ago
Walter Trout 2024 tour
Walter Trout Completes 31st Album

Blues great Walter Trout has just completed work on his 31st album. The yet to be titled album will be released in February but don’t expect to hear anything from it on his next Australian tour in January.

19 hours ago
Sia photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sia To Release First Album In 8 Years

Sia is set to release her first solo pop album in eight years, 'Reasonable Woman', in Spring 2024.

2 days ago
Tim Finn Puts A Lot Of Stuff and Nonsense Into First Tour in Eight Year

Tim Finn has put a lot of work into his first tour since 2015 which I imagine has to be more than just the six ‘The Life and Times of Tim Finn’ shows in Australia and New Zealand.

2 days ago
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet
Dog Trumpet To Kick Off Part Two of Shadowland Tour This Weekend

Dog Trumpet will hit the road again this weekend for Part Two of the Shadowland tour. It is Wollongong’s turn on Friday 15th September and then Sydney again on September 16.

3 days ago
You Am I 2023
You Am I Plan Final Dates For 2023 Before The Darkness Tour of 2024

You Am I will head out for their own shows to round up 2023 before jumping on The Darkness tour of 2024 and performing the music of Spinal Tap.

3 days ago
Ian Moss at The Palais St Kilda photo by Bron Robinson
Ian Moss Adds Didirri, Mikk and Flynn Curry To Solo & Acoustic Mode

Ian Moss has revealed Didirri, Mikk and Flynn Curry will open for him on his upcoming Solo & Acoustic Mode tour.

3 days ago