Paul Woseen Of The Screaming Jets Has Died At Age 56 - Noise11.com

Paul Woseen, a founding member and bass player for The Screaming Jets, has passed away at age 56.

In a statement on their socials, Screaming Jets confirmed, “It is with broken hearts that we tell you our beloved brother in rock Paul Woseen has passed away today. We are shattered, dealing with the loss of Paully, he was a

brilliant shining light in all of our lives. Our hearts are with Paully’s family, and we ask that you respect our need for privacy at this time.

Paul Woseen formed Tne Screaming Jets in Newcastle, New South Wales with Dave Gleeson, Grant Walmsley, Richard Lara and Brad Heaney in 1989. That line-up recorded the debut album ‘All for One’ for rooArt and scored a number 2 album in Australia.

The single ‘Better’ was a no 4 hit in Australia and is now considered an Australian rock classic.

Paul Woseen wrote The Screaming Jets 1993 hit ‘Helping Hand’ (no 25, 1993)

In 2013, Paul Woseen released his solo album ‘Bombido’. That album included Paul’s solo version of ‘Helping Hand’.

Paul features on the upcoming album for The Screaming Jets ‘Professional Misconduct’ due 6 October 2023.

