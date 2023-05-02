 Gordon Lightfoot Dies At Age 84 - Noise11.com
Gordon Lightfoot

Gordon Lightfoot

Gordon Lightfoot Dies At Age 84

by Paul Cashmere on May 2, 2023

in News

Legendary singer songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84.

Just last month Lightfoot cancelled all upcoming shows for health reasons. A statement in April read, “Gordon Lightfoot announces the cancellation of his U.S. and Canadian concert schedule for 2023. The singer is currently experiencing some health-related dates at this stage.”

Gordon Lightfoot was 84 years old. Gordon had his first Canadian hit ‘Remember Me) I’m The One’ in 1965 but it was 1970’s ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ where he found international fame. The song reached no 1 in Canada, no 5 in the USA and no 27 in Australia.

In 1974, ‘Sundown’ was also a massive hit for Lightfoot worldwide reaching no 1 in the USA and Canada and no 4 in Australia.

