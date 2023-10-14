R.I.P. Mark Goddard, Major Don West in 'Lost In Space' - Noise11.com

‘Lost In Space’ star Mark Goddard has died at age 87.

Goddard was best known for his character Major Don West in the 60s sci-fi series ‘Lost In Space’ (1965-1968). (Fun Fact: Lost In Space was set in the year 1997).

While Mark was best known for his role of Don West, he was also seen in ‘The Rifleman’, ‘Perry Mason’, ‘Gunsmoke’, ‘The Virginian’ and ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’.

After ‘Lost In Space’, Goddard had roles in ‘Quincy M.E.’, ‘Barnaby Jones’. ‘The Fugitive’, ‘Mod Squad’ and ‘Adam-12’. In 1998 he had a cameo in the ‘Lost In Space’ movie.

Guy Williams (Professor John Robinson) died in 1989, Jonathan Harris (Dr Smith) died in 2002, Bob May (the actor in the Robot suit) died in 2009 and Dick Tufeld (the voice of the Robot) died in 2012.

The surviving members of the cast are June Lockhart (Maureen Robinson) who is now 98 years old, Marta Kristen (Judy Robinson) is now 79, Angela Cartwright (Penny Robinson) is now 71 and Billy Mumy (Will Robinson) is now 69.

