Bill Mumy Has a New Song ‘Pay No Attention To That’ - Noise11.com

Bill Mumy Has a New Song ‘Pay No Attention To That’

by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2024

in News

Bill Mumy, the singer songwriter who as an actor played Will Robinson in Lost In Space, has a new song and an album on the way.

The new song is called ‘Pay No Attention To That’.

While Bill is best known for his role as Will Robinson in the hit sci-fi series, he has also written songs for America albums, toured with Shaun Cassidy and was in the Rick Springfield movie Hard To Hold as a member of Rick’s band.

Billy is also a member of the band Action Skills, with Vicki Peterson of The Bangles and John Cowsill of The Cowsills.

The surviving members of the Lost In Space cast are June Lockhart (Maureen Robinson) who is now 98 years old, Marta Kristen (Judy Robinson) is now 79, Angela Cartwright (Penny Robinson) is now 71 and Billy Mumy (Will Robinson) who turned 70 on 1 February.

