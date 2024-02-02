Lost In Space’s Will Robinson (Bill Mumy) Turns 70 - Noise11.com

Billy Mumy, who played Will Robinson in the hit sci-fi 60s show Lost In Space, is now a 70 year old man.

Bill is best known for the role of Will Robinson, the precocious 9-year old son and youngest child of space explorers John and Maureen Robinson.

Of the main cast of Lost In Space, June Lockhart, who played Maureen, is still alive at 98 years old, Marta Kristen (older sister Judy) is 79 and Angela Cartwright (Penny) is 71.

Guy Williams (John Robinson) died in 1989), Mark Goddard (Major Don West) died in 2023, Jonathan Harris (Dr Smith) died in 2002 and Robert May (the man in the Robot suit) died in 2009 while the voice of the Robot Dick Tufeld died in 2012.

Before Lost In Space, Mumy appeared in three episodes of The Twilight Zone, a couple of Alfred Hitchcock Presents episodes, Perry Mason, I Dream of Jeannie and The Munsters before his 84 show three season run with Lost In Space. He also had cameos in Lost In Space the movie and the more recent reboot of Lost in Space on Netflix.

Mumy also once collaborated with the band America.

Billy co-wrote the America songs ‘Never Be Lonely’ with Gerry Beckley and ‘You Girl’ and ‘Love On The Vine’ from ‘View from the Ground’ (1982), ‘Love’s Worn Out Again’ with Gerry Beckley on ‘Your Move’ (1983), ‘(Can’t Fall Asleep to a) Lullaby’ from ‘Perspective’ (1984), ‘Sleeper Train’ with Dewey Bunnell from ‘Hourglass’ (1994) and ‘Love and Leaving’ from ‘Here and Now’ (2007).

Billy has toured with Shaun Cassidy and Rick Springfield and in 2017 had the band Action Skulls with John Cowsill of The Cowsills and Vicki Peterson of The Bangles.

