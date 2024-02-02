 Lost In Space’s Will Robinson (Bill Mumy) Turns 70 - Noise11.com
Action Skulls Vicki Peterson Bill Mumy John Cowsill Rick Rosas

Action Skulls

Lost In Space’s Will Robinson (Bill Mumy) Turns 70

by Paul Cashmere on February 2, 2024

in News

Billy Mumy, who played Will Robinson in the hit sci-fi 60s show Lost In Space, is now a 70 year old man.

Bill is best known for the role of Will Robinson, the precocious 9-year old son and youngest child of space explorers John and Maureen Robinson.

Of the main cast of Lost In Space, June Lockhart, who played Maureen, is still alive at 98 years old, Marta Kristen (older sister Judy) is 79 and Angela Cartwright (Penny) is 71.

Guy Williams (John Robinson) died in 1989), Mark Goddard (Major Don West) died in 2023, Jonathan Harris (Dr Smith) died in 2002 and Robert May (the man in the Robot suit) died in 2009 while the voice of the Robot Dick Tufeld died in 2012.

Before Lost In Space, Mumy appeared in three episodes of The Twilight Zone, a couple of Alfred Hitchcock Presents episodes, Perry Mason, I Dream of Jeannie and The Munsters before his 84 show three season run with Lost In Space. He also had cameos in Lost In Space the movie and the more recent reboot of Lost in Space on Netflix.

Mumy also once collaborated with the band America.

Billy co-wrote the America songs ‘Never Be Lonely’ with Gerry Beckley and ‘You Girl’ and ‘Love On The Vine’ from ‘View from the Ground’ (1982), ‘Love’s Worn Out Again’ with Gerry Beckley on ‘Your Move’ (1983), ‘(Can’t Fall Asleep to a) Lullaby’ from ‘Perspective’ (1984), ‘Sleeper Train’ with Dewey Bunnell from ‘Hourglass’ (1994) and ‘Love and Leaving’ from ‘Here and Now’ (2007).

Billy has toured with Shaun Cassidy and Rick Springfield and in 2017 had the band Action Skulls with John Cowsill of The Cowsills and Vicki Peterson of The Bangles.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Billy Joel Premieres ‘Turn The Lights Back On’

‘Turn The Lights Back On’, the first new music from Billy since 2007, has premiered.

21 mins ago
Bruce and Adele Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen’s Mother Adele Springsteen Dies at Age 98

Adele Springsteen, the mother of Bruce Springsteen, has died at age 98.

7 hours ago
Paramore Stop Making Sense
Talking Heads Stop Making Sense Tribute Album Artist List Revealed

The artists to feature on the forthcoming ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’ album have been revealed.

23 hours ago
James Taylor performs with his All Star Band in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 8 February 2017. Ros OGorman
James Taylor Hints At A Last Australian Tour

James Taylor has fallen short of calling his next Australian tour his last ever Australian tour wording his comment “It be the last time I tour Down Under so I’m hoping you can all make it”.

23 hours ago
Pet Shop Boys Nonetheless
Pet Shop Boys Share New Song ‘Loneliness’

Pet Shop Boys will release their 15th album ‘Nonetheless’ in April and have shared the first single, the very Giorgio Moroder sounding ‘Loneliness’.

1 day ago
The Greatest Night In Pop
The Greatest Night In Pop ‘We Are The World’ Is One of the Best Docos Ever Made

When you have a spare 90 minutes to kill ‘The Greatest Night In Pop’, a new documentary about the making of ‘We Are The World’ is must see TV.

1 day ago
Tracey Ullman as Irma Kostroski in Curb Your Enthusiasm photo from HBO
Remember When Irma Kostroski Was A Pop Star?

Back in the early 80s, Irma Kostroski was on track to be one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Back then she was known by her real name, Tracey Ullman.

1 day ago