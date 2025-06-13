 Check Out Paul Weller Covering The Bee Gees ‘I Started A Joke’ - Noise11.com
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman

Check Out Paul Weller Covering The Bee Gees ‘I Started A Joke’

by Paul Cashmere on June 13, 2025

in News

Paul Weller has released his version of the Bee Gees 1968 classic ‘I Started A Joke’ from his upcoming ‘Find El Dorado’ album.

‘I Started A Joke’ was the hit song for the fifth Bee Gees album ‘Idea’. The song featured lead vocal by Robin Gibb. It was the last Bee Gees single to feature Vince Melouney on guitar. Melouney was a founding member of Billy Thorpe & The Aztecs. Post-Bee Gees Vince produced Ashton, Gardner & Dyke and was a member of the shortlived Fanny Adams, with Doug Parkinson as lead singer.

Paul Weller’s ‘Finding El Dorado’ will be released on 18 July 2025.

1. Handouts in the Rain
2. Small Town Talk
3. El Dorado
4. White Line Fever
5. One Last Cold Kiss 03:34
6. When you are a King
7. Pinball
8. Where Theres Smoke, Theres Fire
9. I Started a Joke
10. Never the Same
11. Lawdy Rolla
12. Nobodys Fool
13. Journey
14. Daltry Street
15. Clives Song

