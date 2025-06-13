Check Out Paul Weller Covering The Bee Gees ‘I Started A Joke’ - Noise11.com

Paul Weller has released his version of the Bee Gees 1968 classic ‘I Started A Joke’ from his upcoming ‘Find El Dorado’ album.

‘I Started A Joke’ was the hit song for the fifth Bee Gees album ‘Idea’. The song featured lead vocal by Robin Gibb. It was the last Bee Gees single to feature Vince Melouney on guitar. Melouney was a founding member of Billy Thorpe & The Aztecs. Post-Bee Gees Vince produced Ashton, Gardner & Dyke and was a member of the shortlived Fanny Adams, with Doug Parkinson as lead singer.

Paul Weller’s ‘Finding El Dorado’ will be released on 18 July 2025.

1. Handouts in the Rain

2. Small Town Talk

3. El Dorado

4. White Line Fever

5. One Last Cold Kiss 03:34

6. When you are a King

7. Pinball

8. Where Theres Smoke, Theres Fire

9. I Started a Joke

10. Never the Same

11. Lawdy Rolla

12. Nobodys Fool

13. Journey

14. Daltry Street

15. Clives Song

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook