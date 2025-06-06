Belinda Carlisle Premieres Hollies Cover Ahead of 'Once Upon a Time In California’ Album - Noise11.com

Belinda Carlisle is leading her first album since 2017, ‘Once Upon a Time In California’, with her cover of The Hollies ‘The Air That I Breathe’.

Belinda’s last album was ‘Wilder Stories’, a collection of Sikh chants performed by Belinda in Punjabi.

Prior to that ‘Voila’, released in 2007, was covers of French chansons.

‘A Man and a Woman’ was released prior to that in 1996.

Belinda’s biggest solo album was ‘Runaway Horses’ in 1989, featuring the hit ‘Leave The Light On’, a song that included George Harrison on guitar.

‘Once Upon A Time In California’ is a collection of 60s and 70s pop covers.

Belinda said in a statement, “I was born and raised in California at a time when music was an important part of Californian culture. I lived and breathed music, it was my great escape – a refuge of fantasy and imagination. Every day after school and when it was summer vacation, I would listen and sing along to the music on the radio for the entire day. Always fantasizing about being a singer myself, one day.

“This collection of songs is the best representation of what I loved back then that I could think of – listening to it brings back so many memories of a time and a California that doesn’t really exist anymore. That’s not meant to sound like a bad thing, it’s just different – there was an innocence and energy back then that was unique and magical. Things I doubt will ever be felt in quite the same way again. Here’s to the California of my dreams.”

Listen to ‘The Air That I Breathe’”

“ONCE UPON A TIME IN CALIFORNIA” TRACK LISTING:

1. Anyone Who Had A Heart (Dionne Warwick, 1964)

2. If You Could Read My Mind (Gordon Lightfoot, 1970)

3. One (Three Dog Night, 1969)

4. Never My Love (The Association, 1967)

5. The Air That I Breathe (The Hollies, 1974)

6. Time In A Bottle (Jim Croce, 1972)

7. Superstar (Leon Russell, 1969)

8. Everybody’s Talkin’ (Harry Nilsson, 1968)

9. Get Together (The Youngbloods, 1967)

10. Reflections Of My Life (Marmalade, 1970)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook