Morten Harket of A-ha Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis - Noise11.com

Morten Harket of A-ha Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis

by Music-News.com on June 5, 2025

in News

Morten Harket of A-ha has shared the news that he is battling Parkinson’s disease.

Harket revealed he has been diagnosed with the condition in an update to fans that was shared via the official A-ha website.

Morten revealed he is facing his disease with a positive outlook.

He said, “I’ve got no problem accepting the diagnosis. With time I’ve taken to heart my 94-year-old father’s attitude to the way the organism gradually surrenders: ‘I use whatever works'”.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that primarily affects movement, can cause shaking in the body, and can also cause muscle stiffness.

The cause of the disease is not clear, but genetic and environmental factors are considered as possible contributing elements.

Men over the age of 50 are most likely to develop the condition, and while there is no cure, it can be treated via physiotherapy, occupational therapy, medication and surgery – with Harket revealing he has undergone advanced brain surgery in the USA to help him manage his health.

He told fans, “I’m trying the best I can to prevent my entire system from going into decline. It’s a difficult balancing act between taking the medication and managing its side effects.

“There’s so much to weigh up when you’re emulating the masterful way the body handles every complex movement, or social matters and invitations, or day-to-day life in general.”

Warning his condition could spell the end of his career, the Take On Me singer revealed, “The problems with my voice are one of many grounds for uncertainty about my creative future.”

Asked if he is able to sing, he warned, “I don’t feel like singing, and for me that’s a sign. I’m broadminded in terms of what I think works; I don’t expect to be able to achieve full technical control.”

