Madonna Celebrates Her Dad's 94th Birthday - Noise11.com

Madonna has marked her father Silvio Ciccone’s 94th birthday with a heartfelt message.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Madonna shared a photo of her dad eating a piece of cake while surrounded by balloons and a silver cutout of the number “94”.

In the accompanying message, Madonna insisted Silvio is still “going strong”.

“Happy Birthday to my Father. Silvio Ciccone, 94 and going strong!! He has survived many wars and many losses in his life and he still has a sense of humor and a strong desire to get out of bed every morning and make the most of his day,” she wrote. “Whenever people ask my father when he’s going to retire, his answer is always the same. ‘I’m going to go until the wheels fall off!!’ S.A.M.E.”

In addition, Madonna posted a montage of photos of her father and other family members, including several of her six children, on Instagram.

Reflecting further, Madonna begged fans to spend time with the more mature people in their lives.

“It’s a shame we do not live in a world that celebrates knowledge and experience and the wisdom that we can only learn from our elders who have survived for many decades on this planet. We are fixated on youth and physical beauty that ironically teaches us nothing and gives us only momentary gratification,” the 66-year-old continued. “Good job, Dad!! I’m proud of you and I know Mom is smiling and happy wherever she is. Thank you for giving me your zero F**KS mentality!”

Madonna’s mother, also named Madonna Louise Ciccone, died of breast cancer in 1963.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook