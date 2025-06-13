 Mel Brooks is Making ‘Spaceballs 2’ After 38 Years - Noise11.com
Mel Brooks is Making ‘Spaceballs 2’ After 38 Years

by Paul Cashmere on June 13, 2025

in News

38 years after his hilarious Star Wars spoof ‘Spaceballs’, Mel Brooks has announced a sequel ‘Spaceballs 2’ is coming in 2027.

A trailer for the movie dropped today:

Mel Brooks, who turns 99 on 28 June, will be 100 when the movie is released, maybe 101 if it is after 28 June 2027. Believe it or not, that will not earn him the title of oldest director ever. Spanish director Manoel Cândido Pinto de Oliveira made one film a year past the age of 100 up to his death at age 106 in 2015.

Brooks will revive is role as Yogurt and co-produce the movie with Josh Gad.

The original film in 1987 starred John Candy, Rick Moranis and Daphne Zuniga, as well as a voice role for Joan Rivers as a C-3P0 character.

Mel Brooks began his career as a writer for Sid Caesar’s ‘Your Show of Show’ in 1950. It was on the show where he met Carl Reiner. Together they created the comedy sketch The 2000 Year Old Man.

Then in 1965 Brooks created the iconic TV series Get Smart with Buck Henry.

Brooks write the screenplay for The Producers in 1967.

After that came ‘Blazing Saddles’ (1974), ‘Young Frankenstein’ (1974), ‘Silent Movie’ (1976), ‘History of the World Part 1’ (1981), ‘Spaceballs’ (1987), ‘Robin Hood: Men in Tights’ (1993), ‘Dracula: Dead and Loving It’ (1995).

In 2004 he played himself in a season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’.

In 2019 he appeared in ‘Toy Story 4’ as the voice of Melephant Brooks.

Just recently, Brooks made the TV series sequel ‘History of the World, Part II’.

