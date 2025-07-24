 Michael Jackson Biopic To Star His Nephew - Noise11.com
Michael Jackson Thriller vinyl

Michael Jackson Biopic To Star His Nephew

by Music-News.com on July 25, 2025

in News

Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson is set to star as the late singer in the movie, and after a number of delays, Lionsgate has confirmed it will receive a global theatrical release on April 24, 2026.

Deadline reports that a second movie about Jackson remains in development.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, the biopic is 27-year-old Jaafar’s first major acting role.

While Michael had been the main focus of Lionsgate’s 2023 CinemaCon presentation, no footage was shown at this year’s event. The film’s initial release was planned for 3 October 2025.

But Variety previously reported the project may be split into two parts, contributing to the postponement.

Filming for Michael wrapped principal photography in May 2024, but the script, written by John Logan, then underwent revisions ahead of planned reshoots.

In addition to Jaafar, the cast features Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael Jackson’s parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson.

Miles Teller plays John Branca, the artist’s longtime attorney and advisor.

And Larenz Tate will appear as Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown Records, while Laura Harrier plays Suzanne de Passe, a pioneering female music executive.

Kat Graham portrays Diana Ross.

The ensemble cast also includes Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson, Liv Symone as Gladys Knight, Kevin Shinick as Dick Clark, KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Bill Bray, and Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones.

Michael and Quincy famously collaborated on the albums Off the Wall (1979), Thriller (1982), and Bad (1987).

music-news.com

