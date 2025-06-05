Madonna To Release ‘Ray of Light’ Era ‘Veronica Electronica’ Album - Noise11.com

Rare and Unreleased Madonna remixes from the ‘Ray of Light’ era will finally be released as the ‘Veronica Electronica’ album.

‘Veronica Electronica’ was envisioned to be an eight-track companion to 1998’s ‘Ray of Light’ album. When ‘Ray of Light’ kept on selling, and eventually sold 16 million copies, ‘Veronica Electronica’ was cast aside and remained unreleased until 2025.

The collection features newly edited versions of club remixes by Peter Rauhofer, William Orbit, Sasha, BT, and Victor Calderone, along with the original demo of “Gone, Gone, Gone”—a previously unreleased recording produced by Madonna and Rick Nowels.

VERONICA ELECTRONICA

LP Track Listing

Side A

1.“Drowned World/Substitute For Love” – BT & Sasha Bucklodge Ashram New Edit

2.“Ray Of Light” – Sasha Twilo Mix Edit

3.“Skin” – The Collaboration Remix Edit

4.“Nothing Really Matters” – Club 69 Speed Mix Meets The Dub

Side B

1.“Sky Fits Heaven” – Victor Calderone Future New Edit

2.“Frozen” – Widescreen Mix and Drums

3.“The Power Of Good-Bye” – Fabien’s Good God Mix Edit

4.“Gone, Gone, Gone” – Original Demo Version *

‘Veronica Electronica’ will be released 25 July, 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook