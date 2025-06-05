 Madonna To Release ‘Ray of Light’ Era ‘Veronica Electronica’ Album - Noise11.com

Madonna To Release ‘Ray of Light’ Era ‘Veronica Electronica’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on June 6, 2025

in News

Rare and Unreleased Madonna remixes from the ‘Ray of Light’ era will finally be released as the ‘Veronica Electronica’ album.

‘Veronica Electronica’ was envisioned to be an eight-track companion to 1998’s ‘Ray of Light’ album. When ‘Ray of Light’ kept on selling, and eventually sold 16 million copies, ‘Veronica Electronica’ was cast aside and remained unreleased until 2025.

The collection features newly edited versions of club remixes by Peter Rauhofer, William Orbit, Sasha, BT, and Victor Calderone, along with the original demo of “Gone, Gone, Gone”—a previously unreleased recording produced by Madonna and Rick Nowels.

VERONICA ELECTRONICA
LP Track Listing

Side A
1.“Drowned World/Substitute For Love” – BT & Sasha Bucklodge Ashram New Edit
2.“Ray Of Light” – Sasha Twilo Mix Edit
3.“Skin” – The Collaboration Remix Edit
4.“Nothing Really Matters” – Club 69 Speed Mix Meets The Dub

Side B
1.“Sky Fits Heaven” – Victor Calderone Future New Edit
2.“Frozen” – Widescreen Mix and Drums
3.“The Power Of Good-Bye” – Fabien’s Good God Mix Edit
4.“Gone, Gone, Gone” – Original Demo Version *

‘Veronica Electronica’ will be released 25 July, 2025.

