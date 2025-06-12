Fred Loneragan Doesn’t Rule Out A Fourth Machinations Album - Noise11.com

In the 1980s, Machinations released three albums ‘Esteem’ (1983), ‘Big Music’ (1985) and ‘Uptown’ (1988). Singer and co-founder Fred Loneragan isn’t ruling out the possibility of a long overdue fourth album for 2026.

When asked about a fourth album Fred told Noise11.com, “It’s possible, yeah. I’m building a little studio in my basement at the moment. I live down the South Coast now. Tim (Doyle) is in Bowral and he has a studio in his basement. We are talking about sending files to each other. We are talking about doing some more ambient sort of stuff back to the original album. More that way. My favourite albums are things like ‘Low’ by Bowie, ‘Before and After Science’ and ‘Another Dream World’ by Eno. We want to explore that side of music. Not ambient but that way inclined a bit more”.

As for the current line-up with founder Fred Loneragan and Tim Doyle, Fred says, “At the next gig Tim’s nephew might be playing some trombone with us which will be fun. Tim’s son Larry is playing keyboards now that Tony died. Nero has gone as well and we have Craig Hooper from The Reels playing bass. Adrian Cannon is playing the drums. He has been with us 8 or 10 years now. He was played with Kevin Borich for a long time”.

Watch the all-new Noise11 interview with Fred Loneragan of Machinations recorded 12 June 2025:

Machinations will continue their live performances in Sydney this weekend June 13 and 14 at the Bridge Hotel, Rozelle.

