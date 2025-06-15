Tony Hadley To Return for 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Ex-Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley is coming back to Australia in March 2026.

Tony will perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

On the 2022 tour it was a mix of Spandau Ballet, some solo works, some new music and the occasional cover.

“Australia! I am so happy to be coming back in 2026 for a big national tour. After the fantastic shows earlier this year in Adelaide, Hobart and Perth, I’m excited to take the tour across all the capital cities next year. See you in March!”.

Watch the 2022 Noise11 Tony Hadley interview:

Tony Hadley 2026 Australian dates:

Wednesday 11 March Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall

Thursday 12 March Sydney Enmore Theatre

Saturday 14 March Melbourne Palais Theatre

Wednesday 18 March Adelaide AEC Theatre

Friday 20 March Perth Astor Theatre

Tickets on presale from Wednesday, 18 June via https://www.destroyalllines.com/.

