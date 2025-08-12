Eddie Izzard Brings The Remix Tour Live to Australia – A Celebration of 35 Years of Surreal, Intelligent Comedy - Noise11.com

Eddie Izzard is set to return to Australia in 2025 with The Remix Tour Live, a unique and exhilarating new show that revisits, reimagines, and reinvents some of her most beloved comedic moments from a career spanning over three decades.

Described by fans as one of the most original and inventive comedians of her generation, Izzard has never been content to stand still creatively. Now, inspired by her ever-loyal audiences, she will take audiences on a journey through a “remixed” selection of her greatest hits, from her earliest breakout routines to her more recent surreal and philosophical flights of fancy.

“It’s been an incredible 35 years of creating strange and crazy stories,” Izzard says. “The ones I like best will be in my 2025 live Remix Tour.” And with a mischievous glint, she adds: “Expect the unexpected.”

From the moment she first stepped onto the comedy stage in the late 1980s, Eddie Izzard carved out a space entirely her own — a space where historical digressions, whimsical non-sequiturs, absurdist character sketches, and linguistic play all combined into something utterly distinctive.

In The Remix Tour Live, fans may find themselves wondering — and possibly discovering — what ever happened to Darth Vader in the Death Star canteen, whether the monkey in the tree is still there, or if the pears from that legendary routine ever ripened. Some mysteries may finally be solved; others may only deepen. The joy of Izzard’s comedy is that the journey is often far more rewarding than the destination.

True to form, each night promises to be different. As anyone who has seen Izzard live knows, no two performances are ever identical — a tangent can become a twenty-minute odyssey, and an audience reaction can lead to an entirely new punchline.

Born in Yemen in 1962 and raised in Northern Ireland and Wales, Eddie Izzard’s early life was marked by frequent moves and a restless imagination. She studied drama at the University of Sheffield, but soon realised that her calling lay in live performance. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, she honed her craft on the British stand-up circuit, earning a reputation for improvisation and intellectual playfulness.

Izzard’s breakthrough came in 1993 with her West End stage debut Live at the Ambassadors. The show not only earned her an Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement but also set the tone for her future work — blending high-concept comedy with surrealism and sharp observational wit.

From there, she went on to produce a string of acclaimed shows:

Unrepeatable (1994) – an early glimpse into her fascination with history and wordplay.

Definite Article (1996) – remembered for her musings on Greek mythology, Shakespeare, and cake.

Glorious (1997) – touching on everything from the Bible to gun control.

Dress to Kill (1998) – the show that broke her internationally, earning two Emmy Awards and cementing her U.S. following.

Circle (2000), Sexie (2003), and Stripped (2008) – each pushing the boundaries of comedic narrative.

Force Majeure (2013–2017) – the most extensive comedy tour ever undertaken, performed in over 45 countries and all 50 U.S. states, in English, French, German, and Spanish.

Wunderbar (2019) – an exploration of humanity’s history and future, with Izzard’s signature blend of wit and wonder.Throughout her career, Izzard has always challenged herself — and her audiences — to think differently, to embrace curiosity, and to find humour in the most unexpected places.

While comedy has always been at the heart of her work, Eddie Izzard has also built an impressive career as an actor. She has appeared in critically acclaimed films such as Velvet Goldmine, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, Valkyrie, and Victoria & Abdul. On television, she has delivered powerful performances in series including The Riches, Hannibal, and Treason.

She is also an accomplished stage actor, having taken on demanding roles in David Mamet’s Race, Shakespeare’s Richard III, and a celebrated performance as Edward II.

Outside the arts, Izzard is known for her astonishing physical endurance and charity work. In 2009, she ran 43 marathons in 51 days for Sport Relief, raising over £1.8 million for charity. She repeated the feat in later years, running dozens more marathons to support causes close to her heart.

Her autobiography, Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death and Jazz Chickens, published in 2017, offers an intimate glimpse into her life, creative process, and personal journey.

Australian audiences have embraced Eddie Izzard for decades, drawn to her ability to mix razor-sharp intellect with joyful absurdity. Whether she’s riffing on Julius

Caesar’s holiday plans, pondering the etiquette of God appearing on Earth, or creating elaborate dialogues between animals, her shows offer a form of comedy that feels both epic and intimate.

The Remix Tour Live is more than just a “greatest hits” collection — it’s a chance to see how Izzard’s material evolves when revisited through the lens of experience, maturity, and an ever-expanding imagination. For long-time fans, it’s a nostalgic trip through classic routines; for newcomers, it’s a masterclass in the art of stand-up.

Australian Tour Dates – The Remix Tour Live

SYDNEY – Sydney Opera House – Friday 14 November

MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall – Monday 17 November

NEWCASTLE – Civic Theatre – Friday 28 November

BRISBANE – QPAC Concert Hall – Sunday 30 November

ADELAIDE – Her Majesty’s Theatre – Tuesday 2 December

PERTH – Riverside Theatre – Wednesday 10 December

Tickets on sale Friday 15 August, 9:00am – Book at bohmpresents.com

