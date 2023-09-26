David McCallum Dies At Age 90 - Noise11.com

Legendary actor/musician David McCallum has passed away at the age of 90.

Scottish born David McCallum first rose to fame as Soviet spy Illya Kuryakin in the 60s television series The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (1964-1968). For the past 20 years, McCallum played Dr. Donald ‘Duckie’ Mallard in NCIS.

In 1967, McCallum released for instrumental albums through Capitol Records featuring covers of popular songs at the time.

Music – A Part of Me

1-2-3

Turn! Turn! Turn!

The “In” Crowd

A Taste of Honey

Yesterday

Satisfaction

We Gotta Get Out Of This Place

Downtown

The Far Side of the Moon

Louise

Insomnia

Sugar Cane

Music – A Bit More Of Me

Uptight (Everything’s Alright)

Michelle

Batman Theme

Call Me

Isn’t It Wonderful

My World Is Empty Without You

5 O’Clock World

The Shadow of Your Smile

It Won’t Be Wrong

Far Away Blue

The Edge

Final

NCIS network CBS issued the following statement:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years. David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away. We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived. Our hearts go out to his wife Katherine and his entire family, and all those who knew and loved David.

