Rapper Gangsta Boo Dead at 43 - Noise11.com

Gangsta Boo has died at the age of 43.

The rap star – whose real name was Lola Chantrelle Mitchell – was best known as part of hip hop group Three 6 Mafia but was found dead at her home on Sunday (01.01.23), her bandmate DJ Paul has confirmed.

Without revealing a cause of death, he shared an image of Gansgta and placed a halo emoji above her head, and added an image of a crying face in an apparent tribute to his co-star.

The DJ was inundated with comments from fellow musicians upon sharing the post, with rapper Lil Jon writing: “MAN WE WAS JUS TOGETHER 3 WEEKS AGOREST WELL QUENN [prayer emoji]” (sic), while Krayzie Bone said: “Cannot believe this bro. Tuff one” (sic) and ‘Act a Fool’ hitmaker Ludacris simply posting an emoji of hands clasped in prayer alongside a dove.

In the hours after the news of her death broke, sources close to the Gangsta Boo alleged that she had spent the night with her brother and the pair had taken an overdose.

A source told TMZ: “Gangsta was with her brother last night at a local concert in Memphis, and he started to overdose sometime in the night … requiring hospitalization.

While he ended up being okay, people familiar with Gangsta Boo’s death scene insist narcotics were found on her person and that a fentanyl-laced substance is believed to be at play. We’re told the police are launching an official investigation.”

Gangsta Boo began performing with Three 6 Mafia in the mid-1990s but quit the group in 2002 to further pursue her solo career, with her last studio album ‘Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera’ being released in 2003.

Her most recent releases include the EP ‘Witch’, which was a collaborative effort with La Chat in 2014 and in 2018 she released the mixtape ‘Underground Cassette Tape Music 2 ‘ with BeatKing in 2018.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

