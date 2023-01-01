Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dies At Age 74 - Noise11.com

Anita Pointer, the second oldest member of the Pointer Sisters, has died from cancer at the age of 74.

In a statement the Pointer family said “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace. She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”

The Pointer Sisters had a string of Top 40 hits after first going Top 10 with Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Fire’ in 1978. The b-side of that single, ‘Love Is Like A Rolling Stone’, was written by Australian rock legend Brian Cadd.

The first of the international successes came in 1974 with ‘Fairytale’, a top 40 hit in Australia for the Pointer Sisters.

In the early 80s, Pointer Sisters were rarely off the charts with ‘He’s So Shy’, ‘Slow Hand’, ‘I’m So Excited’, ‘Jump’, ‘Neutron Dance’ and ‘Dare Me’.

The Pointer Sisters were awarded a star on the Hollwood Walk of Fame in 1994 but by this stage the group was well and truly over. The last Pointer Sisters album ‘Only Sisters Can Do That’ was released in 1993. Anita and Ruth continued The Pointer Sister’s name with Ruth’s daughter Issa and granddaughter Sadako.

Anita retired from the group in 2015 due to ill health.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

