Country Legend Jimmy Buffett Dead 76 - Noise11.com

Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A post on his socials says “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dog. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many”.

Jimmy Buffett rose to fame with ‘Come Monday’ in 1974. The song was at its biggest in Australia in reached no 19. It peaked at 30 in the USA.

Jimmy’s first record ‘Don’t Bring Me Candy’ was released in 1969. It stiffed everywhere. 1973’s ‘The Great Filling Station Holdup’ was his first US country hit (at 58) in 1973. ‘Margaritaville’ was the big one in the USA in 1977 reaching no 8 and establishing the rest of his career.

Jimmy Buffett released 31 studio albums. His most recent was ‘Songs You Don’t Know By Heart in 2020.

Buffett’s business ventures made him a rich man with the start of his first Margaritaville Café in Key West, Florida in 1987. There are now 23 worldwide. Buffett licenced Margarita Tequila, footwear and food include chips, salsa, shrimp and chicken. In 2017 the business had a turnover of $50.5 million. He also founded LandShark Lager with Anheuser-Busch and opened the Resorts Casino Hotel in New Jersey in 2013. Buffett owns the $1 billion retirement village Latitude Margaritaville in Florida, he even has his own brand of marijuana called ‘Coral Reefer’.

