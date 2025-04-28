George Thorogood and The Destroyers Turn Red Hot Summer Into Party Mode In Bendigo - Noise11.com

We all talk about George Thorogood but you rarely hear the names of The Destroyers mentioned. So lets mention them. Drummer Jeff Simon has been with George since the band’s inception in 1973. Bass player Billy Blough has been in The Destroyers since 1976.

George Thorogood and Jeff Simon and Bill Blough and The Destroyers should be the name of this band. That blues trio has played on every one of the 15 George Thorogood and the Destroyers albums since the 1977 self-titled debut through to the most recent (from 14 years ago) ‘2120 South Michigan Ave’ album from 2011. (For diehard George fans, George released his first and only ever solo album ‘Party of One’ in 2017.)

The other two Destroyers are Jim Suhler on guitar (since 1999) and Buddy Leach on saxophone (since 2003).

This Red Hot Summer features The Destroyers, ZZ Top, The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo and Dallas Frasca. It is an excellent line-up for a touring festival visiting regional areas of Australia.

The Destroyed played just after sunset. The sun went down, the volume went up and ‘Rock Party’ announced, not only their set, but also intent for the next hour.

This was Boogie, Blues and a good time to be had by all. The Destroyers have played everywhere in Australia over the decades from clubs and pubs to theatres. To hear them in an outdoor setting with some of Australia’s greatest rock bands before them was indeed a thrill.

The setlist tells the story. ‘One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer’ has been a staple party song for Aussies since the start of FM radio in 1980. For that entire 80s period The Destroyers were a point of difference for FM radio. The songs here like ‘Who Do You Love’, ‘Bad To The Bone’ and ‘I Drink Alone’ were high rotation FM fodder back them. George was still hot for rock radio into the 90s when ‘Get A Haircut’ came along.

For much of the Bendigo crowd (and Aussie crowds as the show tours the country) there are a lot of songs for a 50+ crowd that help them reconnect with their youth.

George Thorogood and The Destroyers are a fun, blues band to watch live.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers 26 April 2025, Red Hot Summer Bendigo

Rock Party (from The Hard Stuff, 2006)

Who Do You Love (from Move It On Over, 1978)

Mama Talk To Your Daughter (from 2120 South Michigan Ave, 2011)

I Drink Alone (from Maverick, 1985)

One Bourbon One Scotch One Beer (from George Thorogood and the Destroyers, 1977)

Cocaine Blues (from Move It On Over, 1978)

Gear Jammer (from Maverick, 1985)

Get A Haircut (from Haircut, 1993)

Bad To The Bone (from Bad To The Bone, 1982)

For Red Hot Summer, ZZ Top, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo and Dallas Frasca will perform on:

26 April, Bendigo, Bendigo Racecourse

27 April, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse

3 May, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate

4 May, Wollongong, Stuart Park

10 and 11 May, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel

ZZ Top have addition dates with George Thorogood and Dallas Frasca on:

29 April, Adelaide, AEC Arena

1 May, Perth, Langely Park

7 May, Melbourne, MC Arena

13 May, Sydney, ICC Sydney Theatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

