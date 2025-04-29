 Neil Young Takes A Swipe At Elon Musk In New Song ‘Let’s Roll Again’ - Noise11.com
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Takes A Swipe At Elon Musk In New Song ‘Let’s Roll Again’

by Paul Cashmere on April 29, 2025

in News

Neil Young has gone for the Elon Musk jugular in a new song ‘Let’s Roll Again’.

The song used a template theme of Woody Guthrie’s ‘This Land Is You Land’ to showcase the new Young lyrics. Young recorded the Guthrie classic on his 2012 album ‘Americana’.

Young premiered the song at the Light Up The Blues benefit concert for autism at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The lyrics included, “if you’re a fascist, get a Tesla. Its electric. It doesn’t matter”.

That was followed by “If you’re a democrat, taste your freedom. Get whatever you want. Taste your freedom”.

And a shout-out to China, “China’s way ahead, they’re making clean cars”.

Watch a fan video of the performance.

The title ‘Let’s Roll Again’ references the past Neil Young song ‘Let’s Roll’ from 2002’s ‘Are You Passionate?’ album. ‘Let’s Roll’ was written in response to the September 11 terrorist attack.

Toung performed five songs at the benefit:

Let’s Roll Again (new and unreleased)
Big Box (from The Monsanto Years, 2015)
Ordinary People (recorded by not used on Freedom, 1989 then released on Chrome Dreams II, 2007)
Human Highway (with Stephen Stills) (from Comes A Time, 1978)
Rockin’ in the Free World (with Stephen Stills) (from Freedom, 1979)

‘Big Box’ had not been performed by Young since 2015. ‘Ordinary People’ was last performed live in 1989.

Stephen Stills joined Young for the last two songs ‘Human Highway’ and ‘Rocking In The Free World’.

Stills performed a five song set as well with Neil returning for his last song, their Buffalo Springfield classic ‘For What Its Worth’.

Colorado (from Manassas, Manassas, 1972)
Hung Upside Down (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield Again, 1967)
Turn Back The Pages (from Stills, 1975)
Dark Star (from Crosby Stills & Nash, CSN, 1977)
For What Its Worth (with Neil Young) (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield, 1966)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Who, Pete Townshend. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Zak Starkey Is Back In The Who

Drummer Zak Starkey is not parting company with The Who despite issuing a statement to the contrary.

April 20, 2025
Russell Morris
Russell Morris Farewells Fans With ‘End of the Beginning’

Russell Morris ‘The Farewell Tour’ now comes with a farewell song. ‘End of the Beginning’ is a brand new song from Russell, reflecting on an incredible 50+ year career. “It’s the end, but it’s the end of the beginning” the song goes.

April 11, 2025
Pete Best
Pete Best, The Original Drummer For The Beatles, Retires At 83

The Beatles' original drummer Pete Best has officially retired from music.

April 9, 2025
Brian Cadd performs at the APIA Good Times Tour 2015 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday 24 June 2015
Australian Music Legend Brian Cadd Suffers Massive Stroke

One of Australia’s greatest singer songwriters and performers Brian Cadd have suffered a massive stroke at his Gold Coast home.

April 8, 2025
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Sharon Osbourne Suggest A Black Sabbath Hologram Show Is Possible

Sharon Osbourne is open to a Black Sabbath hologram show.

April 3, 2025
Russell Morris
Russell Morris Announces ‘The Farewell Tour’

After almost 60 years of touring, rock and blues legend Russell Morris has announced what he is calling ‘The Farewell Tour’ but “never” is such a finite word.

April 3, 2025
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who Depart Ways With Zak Starkey

Rock icons The Who have axed drummer Zak Starkey after 29 years.

April 2, 2025