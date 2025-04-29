Neil Young Takes A Swipe At Elon Musk In New Song ‘Let’s Roll Again’ - Noise11.com

Neil Young has gone for the Elon Musk jugular in a new song ‘Let’s Roll Again’.

The song used a template theme of Woody Guthrie’s ‘This Land Is You Land’ to showcase the new Young lyrics. Young recorded the Guthrie classic on his 2012 album ‘Americana’.

Young premiered the song at the Light Up The Blues benefit concert for autism at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The lyrics included, “if you’re a fascist, get a Tesla. Its electric. It doesn’t matter”.

That was followed by “If you’re a democrat, taste your freedom. Get whatever you want. Taste your freedom”.

And a shout-out to China, “China’s way ahead, they’re making clean cars”.

Watch a fan video of the performance.

The title ‘Let’s Roll Again’ references the past Neil Young song ‘Let’s Roll’ from 2002’s ‘Are You Passionate?’ album. ‘Let’s Roll’ was written in response to the September 11 terrorist attack.

Toung performed five songs at the benefit:

Let’s Roll Again (new and unreleased)

Big Box (from The Monsanto Years, 2015)

Ordinary People (recorded by not used on Freedom, 1989 then released on Chrome Dreams II, 2007)

Human Highway (with Stephen Stills) (from Comes A Time, 1978)

Rockin’ in the Free World (with Stephen Stills) (from Freedom, 1979)

‘Big Box’ had not been performed by Young since 2015. ‘Ordinary People’ was last performed live in 1989.

Stephen Stills joined Young for the last two songs ‘Human Highway’ and ‘Rocking In The Free World’.

Stills performed a five song set as well with Neil returning for his last song, their Buffalo Springfield classic ‘For What Its Worth’.

Colorado (from Manassas, Manassas, 1972)

Hung Upside Down (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield Again, 1967)

Turn Back The Pages (from Stills, 1975)

Dark Star (from Crosby Stills & Nash, CSN, 1977)

For What Its Worth (with Neil Young) (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield, 1966)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

