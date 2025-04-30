 Devo’s Farewell Tour To Be Continued - Noise11.com
Devo’s Farewell Tour To Be Continued

by Paul Cashmere on April 30, 2025

Devo are doing a KISS and Cher. The ’50 Years of De-Evolution’ that finished in 2023.

Noise11 was at the farewell show in Melbourne.

The tour then continued with more dates in 2024 and even more dates in 2025 and now even more 2025 dates added to the 2025 dates.

DEVO 2025 Tour Dates:

05/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
05/03 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
05/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/11 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland Masonic
05/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/17 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival 2025
06/18 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
06/20 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
06/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
06/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
06/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest 2025
06/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
06/30 – Toronto, ON @ History
07/19 – Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown 2025
07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater
07/24 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater
07/26 – Portland, OR @ Project Pabst
08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^
09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
09/28 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling
11/13 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

^ = w/ My Chemical Romance

