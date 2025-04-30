Devo’s Farewell Tour To Be Continued - Noise11.com

Devo are doing a KISS and Cher. The ’50 Years of De-Evolution’ that finished in 2023.

Noise11 was at the farewell show in Melbourne.

The tour then continued with more dates in 2024 and even more dates in 2025 and now even more 2025 dates added to the 2025 dates.

DEVO 2025 Tour Dates:

05/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

05/03 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

05/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/11 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland Masonic

05/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/17 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival 2025

06/18 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

06/20 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

06/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

06/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

06/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest 2025

06/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

06/30 – Toronto, ON @ History

07/19 – Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown 2025

07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater

07/24 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater

07/26 – Portland, OR @ Project Pabst

08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

09/28 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling

11/13 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

^ = w/ My Chemical Romance

