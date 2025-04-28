 Sammy Hagar Releases Belated Homage to Eddie Van Halen ‘Encore, Thank You, Goodnight’ - Noise11.com
Sammy Hagar Releases Belated Homage to Eddie Van Halen ‘Encore, Thank You, Goodnight’

by Paul Cashmere on April 28, 2025

in News

Sammy Hagar, with a little help from his friend Joe Satriani, has released what he says is a “long overdue thank you to Eddie Van Halen’.

Following the end of Sammy, Mike, Joe, Kenny & Rai’s set at Stagecoach, the brand new video for “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.” (Directed by ZZ Satriani) premiered on the big screen to a packed house.

Hagar and Satriani wrote ‘Encore, Thank You, Goodnight’.

“I can’t wait for the world to hear this very special song Joe and I wrote as a long overdue thank you to Eddie Van Halen for the music, the good times, and the dream that inspired this track, ‘Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.'”, Sammy said earlier.

And here it is:

Credits: Produced by Eric Caudieux, Sammy Hagar and Joe Satriani Vocals and Bass
Recorded by Eric Caudieux at Golden Pacific Studio (Huntington Beach, CA)
Drums Recorded by Greg Koller at Uncommon Studios (North Hollywood, CA)
Guitars Recorded by Joe Satriani at Studio 21(San Francisco, CA)
Mixed by Mike Fraser at The Armoury (Vancouver, BC, Canada)
Mastered by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound (Nashville, TN)

Vocals – Sammy Hagar
Guitar – Joe Satriani
Bass, Vocals – Michael Anthony
Keyboards – Eric Caudieux
Drums – Kenny Aronoff

