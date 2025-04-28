Sammy Hagar Releases Belated Homage to Eddie Van Halen ‘Encore, Thank You, Goodnight’ - Noise11.com

Sammy Hagar, with a little help from his friend Joe Satriani, has released what he says is a “long overdue thank you to Eddie Van Halen’.

Following the end of Sammy, Mike, Joe, Kenny & Rai’s set at Stagecoach, the brand new video for “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.” (Directed by ZZ Satriani) premiered on the big screen to a packed house.

Hagar and Satriani wrote ‘Encore, Thank You, Goodnight’.

“I can’t wait for the world to hear this very special song Joe and I wrote as a long overdue thank you to Eddie Van Halen for the music, the good times, and the dream that inspired this track, ‘Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.'”, Sammy said earlier.

And here it is:

Credits: Produced by Eric Caudieux, Sammy Hagar and Joe Satriani Vocals and Bass

Recorded by Eric Caudieux at Golden Pacific Studio (Huntington Beach, CA)

Drums Recorded by Greg Koller at Uncommon Studios (North Hollywood, CA)

Guitars Recorded by Joe Satriani at Studio 21(San Francisco, CA)

Mixed by Mike Fraser at The Armoury (Vancouver, BC, Canada)

Mastered by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound (Nashville, TN)

Vocals – Sammy Hagar

Guitar – Joe Satriani

Bass, Vocals – Michael Anthony

Keyboards – Eric Caudieux

Drums – Kenny Aronoff

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

