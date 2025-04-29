The Dugites Live At Billboard 1981 Is The Next ARCA Release - Noise11.com

The 49th Australian Road Crew Association release will be The Dugites Live At Billboard 1981.

Perth band The Dugites were around from 1978 to 1984. They released three albums. Their best-known song was the 1980 hit ‘In Your Car’.

“It was a terrific time,” singer Linda Nutter recalls.

“We were on Countdown all the time, and we got the five-star treatment on the Elton John tour.

“Having the finished product of your first album on your knee was a wonderful experience. Hearing our songs on the radio was a thrill … and still is!”

Rik Van Der Velde, who worked with Men At Work before doing The Dugites’ monitors, remembers their shows around the time of the Billboard show (in Melbourne): “They were red hot, so passionate about what they did.

“Lynda was very good, she was true to whom she was, and very enthusiastic.”

Adds George Alexander, who was stage manager at the club and recorded The Dugites’ tape, “I loved their live sound and their tunes, and their ability to put news events in their lyrics.

“They really tried to bring awareness to the public as well as being highly musical. Plus, they were quite nice to talk to.”

Despite the success and hard work, The Dugites found themselves in debt of $40,000 (about $150,000 in 2025 money).

A 1984 tour with Mondo Rock and Mental As Anything paid off the debts.

But at a band meeting after that, it was decided that there was a risk of getting more into debt if they continued.

After five or six years, it was time to go their own ways.

After The Dugites Lynda Nutter went back to musical theatre with Bran Nue Dae (playing Marijuana Annie) and The Ramones’ Gabb Gabba Hey, formed the band Snakefish, and had a stint working as a singer in Japan where she learned the language.

She also had a fulfilling period teaching theatre at Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

Crosbie moved to Belgium, while the other members continue to play.

Berghofer died of a brain aneurysm. Ironically, his funeral was on the same day that The Dugites played a reunion set at Old Day Out alongside 20 other bands from that era.

BAND

Lynda Nutter: vocals

Peter Crosbie: keyboards

Gunther Berghofer: guitar

Clarence Bailey: drums

Paul Noonan: bass

CREW

Rik Van Der Velde: monitors

Wayne “Swampy” Jarvis (R.I.P): front of house

George Alexander: stage (Billboard)

TRACKS

1 Thirteen Again

2 Who Loves You More

3 No Noise

4 Goodbye

5 Malcolm’s Got A Problem

6 After The Game

7 Go To Sleep

8 Count On Us

9 Let’s Go, Do The Tesco

10 Wishing And Hoping

11 Being Used

12 Waiting

13 There’s A Place

14 Don’t Say No To A UFO

15 Gay Guys

LIVE at Billboard 1981 is to be released on May 2nd 2025.

