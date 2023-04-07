 S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole Dies Aged 46 - Noise11.com
S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole Dies Aged 46

by Music-News.com on April 8, 2023

in News

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46.

Cattermole’s family and bandmates announced in a statement on Friday that the British pop star had passed away on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole,” they said.

The statement revealed that Cattermole was found at his home in Dorset, England on Thursday and pronounced dead later that day. His cause of death is currently unknown, although Dorset Police have confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,” his bandmates wrote on social media. “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

S Club 7, also featuring Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee and Tina Barrett, formed in 1998 and rose to fame with the TV sitcom Miami 7 in 1999. They released four albums and had four U.K. number-one singles, including Bring It All Back, Have You Ever, Don’t Stop Movin’ and Never Had a Dream Come True, which also reached the top 10 in America.

Cattermole left the group in 2002 to form the metal band Skua. S Club 7 broke up the following year, although various members reunited throughout the ensuing years.

Simon Fuller, who formed the group, said in a statement, “Paul was a beacon of light for a generation of pop music fans and he will be greatly missed. We’re all deeply shocked and saddened by this news.”

In February, the Reach singers announced they were going on a 25th-anniversary reunion tour of the U.K. and Ireland in October.

