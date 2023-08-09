 Robbie Roberston of The Band Dead at 80 - Noise11.com
Robbie Roberston of The Band Dead at 80

by Paul Cashmere on August 10, 2023

in News

Robbie Robertson, the co-founder, songwriter and lead guitarist for the legendary band The Band, has died at age 80.

Robertson wrote the iconic songs ‘Up On Cripple Creek’, ‘The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down’ and ‘The Weight’.

In 1978, Martin Scorsese documented The Band from the farewell show ‘The Last Waltz’ which featured performances from Van Morrison, Neil Young, Neil Diamond, Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan.

This is breaking news. More to come

