Robbie Roberston of The Band Dead at 80 - Noise11.com

Robbie Robertson, the co-founder, songwriter and lead guitarist for the legendary band The Band, has died at age 80.

Statement from Robbie Robertson’s family. 📸 Luis Sinco pic.twitter.com/J9c79003D5 — Robbie Robertson (@r0bbier0berts0n) August 9, 2023

Robertson wrote the iconic songs ‘Up On Cripple Creek’, ‘The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down’ and ‘The Weight’.

In 1978, Martin Scorsese documented The Band from the farewell show ‘The Last Waltz’ which featured performances from Van Morrison, Neil Young, Neil Diamond, Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan.

This is breaking news. More to come

