Lisa Loring, Wednesday from the Addams Family, Dies At Age 64 - Noise11.com

Lisa Loring, the actress who as a child played Wednesday Addams in the Addams Family, has died at the age of 64 following a stroke.

Lisa was six when she was cast as Wednesday in the hit American sitcom. The series ran for two seasons from 1964 to 1966 with 64 episodes made.

Lisa’s first role was in a 1964 episode of Dr Kildare. After The Addams Family she was low budget productions including their Slasher films in the 1980s. She was married four times and had two children.

John Astin (92), who played her father Gomez Addams, is the sole surviving star of the show. Blossom Rock, who played Grandmama, died in 1978. Ted Cassidy, Lurch, died in 1979. Carolyn Jones, who played Morticia, died in 1983. Jackie Coogan, Uncle Fester, died in 1984 and Ken Weatherwax, who played Wednesday’s brother Pugsley, died in 2014.

In 2022, a new Netflix production ‘Wednesday’, starring Jenna Ortega, premiered in November. The series has been renewed for a second season.

