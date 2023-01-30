 Lisa Loring, Wednesday from the Addams Family, Dies At Age 64 - Noise11.com
Lisa Loring as Wednesday Addams

Lisa Loring as Wednesday Addams

Lisa Loring, Wednesday from the Addams Family, Dies At Age 64

by Paul Cashmere on January 30, 2023

in News

Lisa Loring, the actress who as a child played Wednesday Addams in the Addams Family, has died at the age of 64 following a stroke.

Lisa was six when she was cast as Wednesday in the hit American sitcom. The series ran for two seasons from 1964 to 1966 with 64 episodes made.

Lisa’s first role was in a 1964 episode of Dr Kildare. After The Addams Family she was low budget productions including their Slasher films in the 1980s. She was married four times and had two children.

John Astin (92), who played her father Gomez Addams, is the sole surviving star of the show. Blossom Rock, who played Grandmama, died in 1978. Ted Cassidy, Lurch, died in 1979. Carolyn Jones, who played Morticia, died in 1983. Jackie Coogan, Uncle Fester, died in 1984 and Ken Weatherwax, who played Wednesday’s brother Pugsley, died in 2014.

In 2022, a new Netflix production ‘Wednesday’, starring Jenna Ortega, premiered in November. The series has been renewed for a second season.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jon Anderson, Photo Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Yes Sell Music Catalogue

Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music catalogue.

16 hours ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Launches His Signature Line of Harmonicas

Sir Mick Jagger has announced his own line of harmonicas.

3 days ago
Robby Krieger of The Doors Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Doors Cash Up In Publishing Sale

The Doors have sold an exhaustive slate of branding and publishing rights in a "monumental" deal.

5 days ago
Judy Collins
Judy Collins To Perform Intimate Australian Dates In Addition To Wildflower Shows

Judy Collins has added a series of shows in addition to her full album performances of her classic ‘Wildflowers’ for Australia in March.

6 days ago
Aretha box set Aretha Franklin
Dumb Media Falls For Aretha Franklin Parody Story Hook Line And Sinker

How dumb are major media outlets who published a parody site post about an Aretha Franklin song as fact today. I’m looking at you Jonesy and Amanda on WSFM.

6 days ago
Top Topham
Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, the Original Yardbirds Guitarist, Dead At Age 75

Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, the first guitarist for The Yardbirds, has died just two weeks after his successor Jeff Beck. He was 75.

6 days ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
BREAKING NEWS: David Crosby Dies At Age 81

Rock legend David Crosby has died at the age of 81. Crosby was a founder of The Byrds and later teamed with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash for Crosby, Stills & Nash and later Neil Young for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

January 20, 2023