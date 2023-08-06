 The Kinks' John Gosling Keyboard Player Dies At 75 - Noise11.com
The Kinks Lola vs Powerman

The Kinks Lola vs Powerman

The Kinks’ John Gosling Keyboard Player Dies At 75

by Music-News.com on August 7, 2023

in News

The Kinks’ John Gosling has died at the age of 75. The band have taken to social media to announce the passing of the keyboard player, who joined the group in 1970.

The band said on Instagram: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family.”

Gosling’s former bandmates have also paid glowing tributes to the musician.

Ray Davies – the band’s lead vocalist – said: “Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John. (sic)”

Dave Davies has admitted to having a “deep affection” for his former bandmate.

He said: “I’m dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing. He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.”

Meanwhile, Mick Avory has hailed Gosling as a “great musician” and revealed that he also had a “fantastic sense of humour”.

Avory said on Instagram: “Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour… which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him…. (sic)”

Gosling left The Kinks in 1977 and in 1994, he became a founding member of the band The Kast Off Kinks, which also included Avory, Jim Rodford, John Dalton and Dave Clarke.

The keyboard player stayed in the band until he retired in 2008.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul McCartney performs at AAMI Park Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Adds A Second Sydney Got Back Show

Paul McCartney has announced another show for Sydney on his upcoming Got Back tour.

5 hours ago
Paul McCartney performs at AAMI Park Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
How Many Beatles Songs Does Paul McCartney Do Live? Expect These On The Australian Tour

For those who haven’t been to a Paul McCartney show before and wondering how many Beatles songs he does, based on his most recent setlist from Glastonbury in 2022, the answer is 23.

1 day ago
Buffy St Marie Power In The Blood
Buffy Sainte-Marie Has Announced Her Retirement from Performance

Legendary Canadian indigenous folk singer Buffy Sainte-Marie has announced her retirement from performing.

1 day ago
Paul Rodgers photo supplied
Paul Rodgers To Release Sun Records Debut ‘Midnight Rose’ and Premieres ‘Take Love’

Paul Rodgers, formerly of Free, formerly of Bad Company, formerly of The Firm (with Jimmy Page) and formerly of Queen + Paul Rodgers, has a new solo song ‘Take Love’.

5 days ago
Queen and Adam Lambert perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen + Adam Lambert To Tour Japan In February 2024

Queen and Adam Lambert are returning to Japan in February 2024 for their first shows their since 2020.

5 days ago
Kevin Borich Duets
Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer Team for ‘Bring Loving Back’ Video

Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer have produced a video for Kevin’s ‘Bring Loving Back’ from a new album of duets from Kevin titled ‘Duets’.

5 days ago
Kite On A String the Bobby Kimball story
Documentary On Toto’s Bobby Kimball In The Works But Needs Your Help

A documentary of Toto singer Bobby Kimball, who has been diagnosed with dementia is in the works and producer John Zaika is looking for crowdfunding to finish the project.

6 days ago