Francis Monkman of Sky and Curved Air Dead At 73 - Noise11.com

Francis Monkman, a founding member of prog-rock group Curved Air and classical/rock band Sky, has died at age 73.

A posted at the Curved Air Facebook page confirmed Monkman’s passing from cancer.

The members of Curved Air are sad to announce the passing of original founder member Francis Monkman on the 12th May 2023.

Francis passed away peacefully at his home in the English countryside, shortly after a late stage diagnosis of cancer, with his loved ones by his side.

Francis played on the band’s first three studio albums and then moved on to co-found Sky and play on that band’s platinum-selling debut album and its follow up Sky 2.

Francis is also known for his playing synthesiser on the scores to The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Superman II and two of the James Bond movies, The Spy Who Loved Me and Live and Let Die.

Francis’ score for The Long Good Friday has the avid admiration of film fans in its own right.

Later in his career, Francis followed his passion for harpsichord and organ playing. He travelled around Europe supporting the work to restore historic organs and he was particularly proud to have played at the Bach-Stammhaus.

If Francis found out there were Curved Air fans in the audience he’d sneak part of ‘Piece of Mind’ into his playing of Bach’s music with great feeling. He’d recently released a solo album called The Bach Family.

Francis is survived by two brothers, nieces and nephews, cousins, his partner Christine and as a deeply spiritual person he is now reunited with his late 5 year old daughter, Maya, on the other side…