Bobby Eli of MFSB Dies At Age 77 - Noise11.com

Bobby Eli, a founding member of soul group MFSB, has died in Philadelphia at age 77.

MFSB (Mother, Father, Sister, Brother) had a global hit in 1974 with ‘TSOP’ (The Sound of Philadelphia). The song reached no 1 in the USA, no 12 in Australia and no 22 in the UK.

The vocals on the track were by The Three Degrees, who had their own global hit a year later with ‘When Will I See You Again’.

Bobby Eli was a producer, songwriter and arranger. He worked in records for Elton John, The Spinners, Grace Jones, Seal, The O’Jays, Lou Rawls, Wilson Pickett, Engelbert Humperdinck, Johnny Mathis, Luther Vandross and The Temptations.

