 Bobby Eli of MFSB Dies At Age 77 - Noise11.com

Bobby Eli of MFSB Dies At Age 77

by Paul Cashmere on August 21, 2023

in News

Bobby Eli, a founding member of soul group MFSB, has died in Philadelphia at age 77.

MFSB (Mother, Father, Sister, Brother) had a global hit in 1974 with ‘TSOP’ (The Sound of Philadelphia). The song reached no 1 in the USA, no 12 in Australia and no 22 in the UK.

The vocals on the track were by The Three Degrees, who had their own global hit a year later with ‘When Will I See You Again’.

Bobby Eli was a producer, songwriter and arranger. He worked in records for Elton John, The Spinners, Grace Jones, Seal, The O’Jays, Lou Rawls, Wilson Pickett, Engelbert Humperdinck, Johnny Mathis, Luther Vandross and The Temptations.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Anton Corbijn photo by Ros O'Gorman
Anton Corbijn’s Squaring The Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) Is A Rare Glimpse Into Music’s Art World

Few people would know Hipgnosis but never all of you will have listened to an album they made the cover for.

11 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Exhibit Opens In Boston

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), Boston’s living music museum inside the Boch Center Wang Theatre, announce the Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon, and Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots exhibits. Portraits of an American Music Icon will feature an intimate look at “The Boss” through the lens of close friends, photographers, and family members.

2 days ago
Dolly Parton Rockstar
Listen to Dolly Parton Sing Let It Be With Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

Dolly Parton has recorded a cover of Paul McCartney’s Beatles’ classic ‘Let It Be’ with Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr.

3 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Cancels Shows Due To Illness

Bruce Springsteen has postponed two shows due to illness.

3 days ago
Paul McCartney Band On The Run
Sir Michael Parkinson Dies At Age 88

English television talk show host Sir Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88.

3 days ago
Billy Gibbons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Billy Gibbons Awarded BMI Troubadour Award

ZZ Top legend Billy F Gibbons is set to receive BMI's Troubadour Award.

4 days ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris Adds A Second Melbourne Symphony Show

Russell Morris will before a second Melbourne show with the Southern Cross Symphony on 31 October at Hamer Hall.

4 days ago