The Rocky Horror Picture Show To Receive 50th Anniversary 4K Makeover - Noise11.com

On 25 September, 1975 The Rocky Horror Picture Show will celebrate its 50th anniversary. For 2025, the 50th will be marked with an all new 4K Ultra HD version of the film with a newly mixed Dolby Atmos audio track.

The new 4K version took the Walt Disney Studios Restoration team 10 months to complete.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O’Brien.

“It’s a privilege to help preserve the legacy of a film that has meant so much to so many,” says Walt Disney Studios director of restoration and library management Kevin Schaeffer. “Bringing The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life in 4K allows us to honor its bold, genre-defying spirit and ensure that audiences — both longtime fans and first-time viewers — can experience it as it was originally intended, with stunning picture and sound.”

Adds the film’s producer Lou Adler, “When The Rocky Horror Picture Show was first released, no one thought it would be around very long let alone … 50 years. What began as a small, rebellious project has become a global celebration of individuality, community and creative freedom. This anniversary is a tribute to the fans who kept it alive and kicking all these years.”

The Rocky Horror Show was created by Richard O’Brien, who in the movie played Riff Raff. Richard was an out of work actor in London who wrote the story to keep himself entertained.

O’Brien took the early rough edition to his friend, director Jim Sharman to produce. Sharman had previously directed the first Australian productions of Jesus Christ Superstar and Hair.

Sharman recruited another Aussie, Nell Campbell to play Columbia. Tim Curry, who played Frank n Furter lived near O’Brien. Legend has it the deal for Curry to play Frank was done in the street.

The first Rocky Horror stage production took place in London on 19 June 1973. The movie premiered in London on 14 August 1975 but for the 50th anniversary they are aligning with the American anniversary of premiere on 26 September 1975.

