 Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, the Original Yardbirds Guitarist, Dead At Age 75 - Noise11.com
Top Topham

Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, the Original Yardbirds Guitarist, Dead At Age 75

by Paul Cashmere on January 24, 2023

in News

Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, the first guitarist for The Yardbirds, has died just two weeks after his successor Jeff Beck. He was 75.

Topham formed The Yardbirds with Keith Relf, Paul Samwell-Smith, Chris Dreja and Jim McCarty in London in May 1963 but left in October. His replacement was Eric Clapton.

Clapton left in 1965 and was replaced by Jeff Beck. Beck left in 1966 and was replaced by Jimmy Page. Page left in 1968 and formed Led Zeppelin.

Topham never recorded with The Yardbirds. Their first single ‘I Wish You Would’ featured Clapton.

Topham recorded one solo album ‘Ascension Heights’.

Topham spent his years as a painter and interior designer. ‘Top’ occasionally rejoined The Yardbirds for reunions in 2013 to 2015.

Keith Relf died in 1976. The other three original members, Paul Samwell-Smith, Chris Dreja and Jim McCarty are all still with us.

