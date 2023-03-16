 R.I.P. Bobby Caldwell at 71 - Noise11.com
R.I.P. Bobby Caldwell at 71

by Music-News.com on March 16, 2023

in News

Bobby Caldwell has died aged 71. The singer passed away at his home, after dealing with health issues for some time.

Mary Caldwell, his wife, said in a statement on Twitter: “Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been “FLOXED,” it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love. -Mary Caldwell (sic)”

Caldwell was best known for his 1978 hit ‘What You Won’t Do For Love’, which was subsequently sampled by the likes of Tupac Shakur, Common and John Legend.

The New York-born star – who married Mary in 2004 – got his first big break as a guitarist for Little Richard. The versatile performer released his debut album in 1978, while he also wrote music for numerous other artists during his career, including Peter Cetera and Amy Grant’s 1986 hit ‘The Next Time I Fall’.

Caldwell released his last album, ‘Cool Uncle’, in 2015.

Meanwhile, Questlove – who collaborated with Common on ‘The Light’, which sampled Caldwell’s ‘Open Your Eyes’ – has already taken to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late singer.

As part of a lengthy tribute, the 52-year-old musician wrote on Instagram: “Man such a missed opportunity to meet a legend. Thank you for your voice and gift #BobbyCaldwell (sic)”.

music-news.com

