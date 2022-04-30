Naomi Judd Has Died At Age 76 - Noise11.com

Country music legend and matriarch of the Judd family Naomi has passed away at age 76.

A statement from her publicist announced, “Entertainment icon Naomi Judd passed away April 30, 2022 outside of Nashville. Her husband, Larry Strickland, of 32 years will not be making any further statements. Naomi Judd’s family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time”.

Naomi is the mother of country singer Wynonna and actor Ashley Judd. Naomi and Wynonna also had the country duo The Judds who released six albums from 1984 to 1990 and had three US no 1 albums and 14 no 1 hit singles on the US Country charts.

Wynonna and Ashley tweeted, “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Naomi’s friend’s paid tribute to her passing.

“So sad at the loss of my friend and music legend Naomi Judd. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. As a fellow Kentuckian, my hats off in honor of the legacy of music she shared with the world and the doors she opened for so many others like me”.

-Billy Ray Cyrus

“Say it isn’t so. Cannot believe my girlfriend and longtime buddy Naomi is gone. We’ve known each other for years and she always treated me with class, grace and pure kindness. I’m going to miss her so much”.

-Tanya Tucker

“I am shocked and saddened along with the rest of our country music community over the passing of Naomi Judd. I’ll never forget meeting her for the first time when she was a contestant on a TV game show I was hosting. I asked her to identify herself for the audience and she said, “My name is Naomi Judd and I am a nurse from Franklin, Tennessee. My daughter and I sing together, and someday we hope to make it in country music.” I was looking so forward to recalling that moment with her on Sunday when she and Wynonna were to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. She was one of a kind and will certainly be missed”.

-Bill Anderson

“Our prayers go out to Naomi’s husband, daughters, family, friends, and fans. We, like everyone who knew her, are devastated by the news of her passing. We will always hold near and dear the memories of touring with The Judds and visiting with Naomi backstage at so many events through the years. May you Rest In Peace, Naomi”.

-David and Howard Bellamy

“I remember how kind and nice Naomi was when we worked together. She was a good person with a generous spirit toward everyone she met. I’m keeping her family in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time”.

-Gene Watson

“I really don’t have the words right now. Naomi meant so much to me. She took me under her wing and taught me so much. She will forever be my Country Fairy Godmother. I am so grateful for her friendship”.

-Meghan Linsey

