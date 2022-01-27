Neil Young Disappears Off Spotify - Noise11.com

Spotify has responded to Neil Young’s threat to withdraw from the streaming service his content down immediately.

Young threatened to pull his music off Spotify unless the streaming company withdrew all Joe Rogan podcasts. Rogan is the American anti-vaxxer spreading Covid lies.

“Spotify has become the home of life-threatening COVID misinformation,” Young posted on his website.

“We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon,” Spotify said in a statement.

Young had an audience of 6 million through Spotify and 60% of his streams went through the service.

Young fans can stream everything from his neilyoungarchives.com website now instead (for a fee).

The only Young tracks now left on Spotify are various songs from soundtracks and third party compilations like ‘Heart of Gold’ and ‘Harvest Moon’ off Eat Pray Love and ‘The Needle and the Damage Done’ (live version) from Live Aid.

