 Neil Young Disappears Off Spotify - Noise11.com
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Disappears Off Spotify

by Paul Cashmere on January 27, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Spotify has responded to Neil Young’s threat to withdraw from the streaming service his content down immediately.

Young threatened to pull his music off Spotify unless the streaming company withdrew all Joe Rogan podcasts. Rogan is the American anti-vaxxer spreading Covid lies.

Neil Young on Spotify

“Spotify has become the home of life-threatening COVID misinformation,” Young posted on his website.

“We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon,” Spotify said in a statement.

Young had an audience of 6 million through Spotify and 60% of his streams went through the service.

Young fans can stream everything from his neilyoungarchives.com website now instead (for a fee).

The only Young tracks now left on Spotify are various songs from soundtracks and third party compilations like ‘Heart of Gold’ and ‘Harvest Moon’ off Eat Pray Love and ‘The Needle and the Damage Done’ (live version) from Live Aid.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Meat Loaf - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Howard Stern Urges Meat Loaf’s Family To Speak Up For Vaccines

Howard Stern has called on Meat Loaf's family to advocate for Covid-19 vaccinations.

7 hours ago
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo
Keith Richards Expanded ‘Main Offender’ To Include Previously Unreleased Live Album

Keith Richards second album ‘Main Offender’ is about to get a make-over with the previously unreleased ‘Winos Live In London ‘92’ included as a bonus.

1 day ago
Neil Young. image by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Wants His Music Removed From Spotify

Neil Young has demanded Spotify executives remove his music from the streaming service due to their partnership with podcaster Joe Rogan.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Sells His Master Recordings To Sony

Bob Dylan has sold his entire back catalogue of recorded music to Sony Music Entertainment.

2 days ago
Meat Loaf - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Queen’s Guards Pay Tribute To Meat Loaf

The guards of Queen Elizabeth have paid tribute to Meat Loaf with a rendition of his classic hit ‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’.

2 days ago
Daddy Cool Ross Wilson and Ross Hannaford photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daddy Cool ‘Eagle Rock’ Clip Restored and Colourized For First Time

Daddy Cool’s classic ‘Eagle Rock’ black and white film clip has been colourized for the very first time.

2 days ago
Eric Clapton live at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Says Vaccinated Are Under Hypnosis

Eric Clapton has claimed people vaccinated against Covid-19 have been "hypnotised" by public health messaging.

3 days ago