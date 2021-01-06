 Neil Young Sells 50% of his Catalogue For $150 million - Noise11.com
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Sells 50% of his Catalogue For $150 million

by Music-News.com on January 7, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Neil Young has sold 50 per cent of his music catalogue said to be worth an estimated $150 million (£UK110 million/$AU192 million).

Young is the latest artist to sign a lucrative deal with Hipgnosis Songs Fund, following their recent acquisition of 100 per cent of former Fleetwood Mac musician Lindsey Buckingham’s entire music collection and producer Jimmy Iovine’s producer royalties.

Half of Neil’s music collection amounts to 1,180 songs.

The firm’s founder, Merck Mercuriadis, said: “This is a deal that changes Hipgnosis forever.

“I bought my first Neil Young album aged seven. ‘Harvest’ was my companion and I know every note, every word, every pause and silence intimately.

“Neil Young, or at least his music, has been my friend and constant ever since.”

Hipgnosis ensures their client’s music is heard across radio and TV and that they earn a tidy profit in royalties.
Merck continued: “It now turns out logical for Hipgnosis to partner with Neil to ensure his incredible songs reach all corners of the earth.

“I built Hipgnosis to be a company Neil would want to be a part of. We have a common integrity, ethos and passion born out of a belief in music and these important songs. There will never be a ‘Burger Of Gold’ but we will work together to make sure everyone gets to hear them on Neil’s terms.”

Meanwhile, last month Neil made his music archive free to listen to on his website for the rest of 2020.

The folk icon gave his fans the gift of his entire career’s work online for Christmas to provide some comfort listening amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Neil Young Archives, he said: “We are doing well here and feeling good. We hope you are well, too.

“If you are locked down, we are here for you with hours of listening and cruising around through the years in movies. We want you to enjoy what we have to share at NYA … It’s my music and our lives. Peace.”

Among the music released in the past five decades, was the ‘Archives Volume II: 1972–1976’ boxset, and his ‘Fireside Sessions’, which included a cover of Bob Dylan‘s ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’’.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

President Obama
President Barack Obama Reveals His Favourite Songs of 2020

President Barack Obama has continued his tradition of naming his favourite songs of the year.

December 21, 2020
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out Dave Grohl Performing Bob Dylan’s ‘Rainy Day Women 12 & 35’

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have been dishing up a Hannakah feast this week. The latest instalment is their version of Bob Dylan's 'Rainy Day Women 12 & 35'.

December 15, 2020
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby Is Selling His Catalogue Too

After the news that Bob Dylan has sold his entire publishing catalogue to Universal Music Publishing now David Crosby has announced he is in the process of doing the same.

December 8, 2020
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Sells Out To Universal Music

And just when you thought 2020 couldn’t throw up any more surprises Bob Dylan has become a complete sell-out. Dylan has sold the publishing rights to his songwriting catalogue in a deal said to be worth around $300 million to Universal Music.

December 8, 2020
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan and George Harrison May 1 1970 Sessions Given Limited Release

A snap limited edition sale of the George Harrison and Bob Dylan sessions from May 1 1970 went on sale this week and sold out just as fast.

December 2, 2020
Robert J Sedky
Australian Composer Robert J. Sedky Covers Bob Dylan ‘Not Dark Yet’

Australian composer Robert J. Sedky has covered Bob Dylan’s 1997 ‘Time Out Of Mind’ track ‘Not Dark Yet’ for his upcoming E.P. ‘Singing’.

November 25, 2020
Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash
Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash Classic Gets An Orchestrated Make-Over

‘Girl From The North Country’, the Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan classic included on Dylan’s ‘Nashville Skyline’, will have an all-new sound with the new version featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is released on 13 November 2020.

November 5, 2020