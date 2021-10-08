 Nick Cave Releases Song With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Nick Cave Releases Song With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on October 8, 2021

in News

Nick Cave has released a live version of ‘Push The Sky Away’ with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

The song was recorded in Melbourne at Cave’s Hamer Hall show as part of his ‘Film Music – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis ‘ event.
‘I never had more fun on stage than with the MSO…’ says Nick Cave.

‘Beautiful hometown Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – one of the best shows of my life’ added Warren Ellis.

The track will be included on the upcoming ‘B-Sides & Rarities Part 1 and II’ collection.

Vocals: Nick Cave Piano: Warren Ellis Background Vocals: Antoinette Halloran Performer: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Conductor: Benjamin Northey Orchestral Arranger: Nicholas Buc Background Vocals: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Chorus Composer: Nick Cave Composer: Warren Ellis

“I always liked the original B-Sides & Rarities more than any of our other albums. It’s the only one I’d listen to willingly. It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout. There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit.

B-Sides & Rarities Part II continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from The Bad Seeds. I love the final side of the last disc because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favourite Bad Seeds songs. ‘Waiting For You’ complete with bizarre ‘canning factory’ rhythm track, a gorgeous ‘Life Per Se’ deemed too sad for Skeleton Tree, and ‘Earthlings’ that some consider the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions.” – Nick Cave

TRACKLISTINGS:

B-SIDES & RARITIES PART I & II
LIMITED EDITION DELUXE 7 VINYL BOX SET:
PART I VINYL 1
A1. Deanna (Acoustic Version)
A2. The Mercy Seat (Acoustic Version)
A3. City of Refuge (Acoustic Version)
A4. The Moon Is in the Gutter
A5. The Six Strings That Drew Blood
A6. Rye Whiskey
A7. Running Scared
B1. Black Betty
B2. Scum
B3. The Girl at the Bottom of My Glass
B4. The Train Song
B5. Cocks ‘n’ Asses
B6. Blue Bird

PART I VINYL 2
A1. Helpless
A2. God’s Hotel
A3. (I’ll Love You) Till the End of the World
A4. Cassiel’s Song
A5. Tower of Song
A6. Rye Whiskey
B1. What Can I Give You?
B2. What a Wonderful World
B3. Rainy Night In Soho
B4. Lucy (Version #2)
B5. Jack the Ripper (Acoustic Version)

PART I VINYL 3
A1. The Ballad of Robert Moore and Betty Coltrane
A2. The Willow Garden
A3. King Kong Kitchee Kitchee Ki-Mi-O
A4. Knoxville Girl
A5. There’s No Night Out in the Jail
A6. That’s What Jazz Is to Me
B1. Where the Wild Roses Grow
B2. O’Malley’s Bar Pt. 1
B3. O’Malley’s Bar Pt. 2
B4. O’Malley’s Bar Pt. 3
B5. O’Malley’s Bar Reprise

PART I VINYL 4
A1. Red Right Hand
A2. Time Jesum Transeuntum Et Non Riverentum
A3. Little Empty Boat
A4. Right Now I’m A-Roaming
B1. Come Into My Sleep
B2. Black Hair
B3. Babe, I Got You Bad
B4. Sheep May Safely Graze
B5. Opium Tea

PART I VINYL 5
A1. Grief Came Riding
A2. Bless His Ever Loving Heart
A3. Good Good Day
A4. Little Janey’s Gone
A5. I Feel So Good
A6. Shoot Me Down
B1. Swing Low
B2. Little Ghost Song
B3. Everything Must Converge
B4. Nocturama
B5. She’s Leaving You
B6. Under This Moon

PART II VINYL 6
A1. Hey Little Firing Squad
A2. Fleeting Love
A3. Accidents Will Happen
A4. Free To Walk (With Debbie Harry)
A5. Avalanche*
A6. Vortex *
B1. Needle Boy
B2. Lightning Bolts
B3. Animal X
B4. Give Us a Kiss
B5. Push The Sky Away (Live with The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)*

PART II VINYL 7
A1. First Skeleton Tree*
A2. King Sized Nick Cave Blues*
A3. Opium Eyes*
A4. Big Dream (With Sky)*
A5. Instrumental #33*
A6. Hell Villanelle*
A7. Euthanasia*
A8. Life Per Se*
B1. Steve McQueen*
B2. First Bright Horses*
B3. First Girl in Amber*
B4. Glacier*
B5. Heart that Kills You*
B6. First Waiting for You*
B7. Sudden Song*
B8. Earthlings*

UNRELEASED TRACKS *
B-SIDES & RARITIES PART I
3CD:
PART I CD 1:
1. Deanna (Acoustic Version)
2. The Mercy Seat (Acoustic Version)
3. City of Refuge (Acoustic Version)
4. The Moon Is in the Gutter
5. The Six Strings That Drew Blood
6. Rye Whiskey
7. Running Scared
8. Black Betty
9. Scum
10. The Girl at the Bottom of My Glass
11. The Train Song
12. Cocks ‘n’ Asses
13. Blue Bird
14. Helpless
15. God’s Hotel
16. (I’ll Love You) Till the End of the World
17. Cassiel’s Song
18. Tower of Song
19. What Can I Give You?

PART I CD 2:
1. What a Wonderful World
2. Rainy Night In Soho
3. Lucy (Version #2)
4. Jack the Ripper (Acoustic Version)
5. Sail Away
6. There’s No Night Out in the Jail
7. That’s What Jazz Is to Me
8. The Willow Garden
9. The Ballad of Robert Moore and Betty Coltrane
10. King Kong Kitchee Kitchee Ki-Mi-O
11. Knoxville Girl
12. Where the Wild Roses Grow (Original Guide Vocal Version)
13. O’Malley’s Bar Pt. 1
14. O’Malley’s Bar Pt. 2
15. O’Malley’s Bar Pt. 3
16. Time Jesum Transeuntum Et Non Riverentum
17. O’Malley’s Bar Reprise
18. Red Right Hand (Scream 3 Version)

PART I CD 3:
1. Little Empty Boat
2. Right Now I’m A-Roaming
3. Come Into My Sleep
4. Black Hair
5. Babe, I Got You Bad
6. Sheep May Safely Graze
7. Opium Tea
8. Grief Came Riding
9. Bless His Ever Loving Heart
10. Good Good Day
11. Little Janey’s Gone
12. I Feel So Good
13. Shoot Me Down
14. Swing Low
15. Little Ghost Song
16. Everything Must Converge
17. Nocturama
18. She’s Leaving You
19. Under This Moon

B-SIDES & RARITIES PART II
DOUBLE VINYL, DELUXE 2CD, STANDARD 2CD, DIGITAL:
PART II CD 1 / VINYL 1:
A1. Hey Little Firing Squad
A2. Fleeting Love
A3. Accidents Will Happen
A4. Free To Walk (With Debbie Harry)
A5. Avalanche*
A6. Vortex
B1. Needle Boy
B2. Lightning Bolts
B3. Animal X
B4. Give Us a Kiss
B5. Push The Sky Away
(Live with The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)*

PART II CD 2 / VINYL 2
A1. First Skeleton Tree*
A2. King Sized Nick Cave Blues*
A3. Opium Eyes*
A4. Big Dream (With Sky)*
A5. Instrumental #33*
A6. Hell Villanelle*
A7. Euthanasia*
A8. Life Per Se*
B1. Steve McQueen*
B2. First Bright Horses*
B3. First Girl in Amber*
B4. Glacier*
B5. Heart that Kills You*
B6. First Waiting for You*
B7. Sudden Song*
B8. Earthlings
UNRELEASED TRACKS *



