Nick Cave’s Son Jethro Dies At Age 31 - Noise11.com

Nick Cave has announced that his son Jethro has died at the age of 31.

Jethro Lazenby was the oldest of Cave’s four sons. His son Arthur died at age 15 after falling from a cliff near the family home in Brighton UK seven years ago.

In a statement Cave said, “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

Jethro Lazenby lived in Melbourne. He was released on bail from the Melbourne Remand Centre after violently injuring his mother Beau Lazenby leaving her bruised and bleeding. When released from the Melbourne Remand Centre last Thursday, Jethro was ordered to seek treatment from drug abuse and avoid contact with his mother for two years.

Jethro had also spent time in jail for attacking his then girlfriend in 2018. His cause of death has not been announced.

