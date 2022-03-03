Nick Mason Cancels Dates In Russia - Noise11.com

Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is the latest act to cancel shows in Russia.

Nick has been touring ‘A Saucerful of Secrets’, his solo renditions of early Pink Floyd material.

In a statement Mason said, “Due to the current events happening in the Ukraine, we are cancelling all of our shows in Russia that were due to take place this summer.

“Our thoughts and support are with all those in the Ukraine.”

Mason put together Saucerful of Secrets in 2018. The setlist features pre-Dark Side of the Moon material. Mason performs the early Floyd works because most people discovered the band with Dark Side of the Moon and have little recollection of the early works. Dark Side of the Moon was Floyd’s eighth album.

Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet is on vocals, Guy Pratt from the Pink Floyd touring band is on keyboards.

