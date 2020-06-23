 Nile Rodgers and Neil Tennant Call For Arts Sustainability - Noise11.com
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Nile Rodgers and Neil Tennant Call For Arts Sustainability

by Music-News.com on June 24, 2020

in News

Nile Rodgers and Pet Shop Boys singer Neil Tennant are among the stars who have called on Britain’s arts industry to go green after the Covid-19 crisis passes.

Rodgers, Tennant, Mark Rylance, and Brian Eno are among more than 450 cultural organisations and individuals, including musicians, who have signed a letter calling on the U.K. government’s Cultural Renewal Task Force to prioritise green measures as artistic institutions begin to bounce back following the coronavirus lockdown.

Their letter to U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden reads: “What we decide now will create the sustainable foundations for the future; we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a resilient recovery plan that is fair and tackles the climate and ecological crisis with urgency. We cannot let this opportunity pass us by.

“Before the pandemic the creative and cultural sector was contributing £111.7 billion ($137 billion) to the UK economy – greater than the automotive, aerospace, life sciences, oil and gas industries combined – employing over two million people and growing at five times the rate of the economy as a whole.

“The sector is of national and international significance but not just to the economy; aside from soft power and tourism, we generate civic and community cohesion and well-being. Our track record in climate action is also of international significance.”

The letter, organised by Julie’s Bicycle, a charity promoting environmentalism in the creative arts, also goes on to call for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to promote “a fair, just and green recovery” in the creative arts – one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic due to the cancellation of gigs and festivals, the closure of cinemas and theatres, and the shuttering of other cultural institutions.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen’s Roger Taylor Releases Iso Song ‘Isolation’

Queen drummer Roger Taylor has released a brand new iso song called ‘Isolation’.

1 day ago
Queen stamps
Queen To Feature In UK Stamp Series

Queen the band (as opposed to Queen the old lady) will be displayed on a series of British stamps.

1 day ago
Prince
Prince Guitar Sells For Over $500000

The long-lost guitar Prince played on during his Purple Rain, Sign o the Times, and Diamonds and Pearls tours has stunned auction experts by selling for over $563,000 (£456,000).

2 days ago
Bob Dylan Rough and Rowdy Ways
Bob Dylan On Track for UK Number One

Bob Dylan is on course for his ninth Number 1 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart with Rough and Rowdy Ways.

2 days ago
Tom Petty
Tom Petty Estate Issues Cease and Desist To Trump Campaign

The Estate of Tom Petty has issued a Cease and Desist order against the Trump campaign after Petty’s song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ was used without authorization at Trump’s Tulsa rally.

2 days ago
Crosby Stills Nash and Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Crosby Pleads With Neil Young To “Forgive Me”

David Crosby has pleaded with Neil Young to end their feud and get back together in the lead-up to the American election.

2 days ago
Bette Midler photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bette Midler Takes Part In Virtual AIDS Walk

Bette Midler and Gloria Estefan are among the stars taking part in the virtual AIDS Walk: Live From Home livestream show, in support of those affected by HIV and AIDS.

3 days ago