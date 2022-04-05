 Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ To Be Performed Live In Australia - Noise11.com
Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ To Be Performed Live In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on April 5, 2022

in News

Empire Touring has put together an Australian supergroup featuring members of Magic Dirt, The Superjesus, Even, Screamfeeder and Shihad to a performance of the complete Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ album.

30 YEARS OF NEVERMIND” will starring:
Adalita (Magic Dirt)
Sarah McLeod (The Superjesus)
Ashley Naylor (Even)
Tim Steward (Screamfeeder)
Jon Toogood (Shihad)

‘Nevermind’ was the second Nirvana album. It was released on 24 September 1991. The hits off the album were ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ and ‘Come As You Are’.

Just recently the track ‘Something In The Way’ dominated ‘The Batman’ movie.

“30 YEARS OF NEVERMIND”
2022 TOUR DATES:

FRIDAY 15TH JULY
ENMORE THEATRE, SYDNEY

SATURDAY 16TH JULY
PALAIS THEATRE, MELBOURNE

