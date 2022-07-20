Adilita Will Perform ‘Tumbling Dice’ At ‘Exile On Main Street’ 50th Anniversary Concert in Melbourne - Noise11.com

Magic Dirt singer Adalita has put her hand up to perform The Rolling Stones’ classic ‘Tumbling Dice’ at the ‘Exile On Main Street’ 50th anniversary show.

“‘Tumbling Dice’ is one of the ones that I wanted to do. I love that song so much,” Adalita tells Noise11.com.

The song will not be out of place for a female rock singer as Linda Ronstadt also covered it on her 1977 ‘Simple Dreams’ album and had a hit single with it in the USA (no 32, 1978). “I didn’t know Linda Ronstadt did her own version of that,” Adalita said. “I like watching the live versions of the songs just to get a bit more of a take on it, to be more informed. Then I came across the Linda one and I thought “wow”, it is so good. She changes the lyrics too at the start of the song but I’m not changing the lyrics. I am sticking to The Stones lyrics. I am kind of sticking more to the “Exile” version but I am being informed in the Linda Ronstadt version in that she was a female singing it and I am a female singing it. In just her delivery, I like that it slightly more measured, slightly more relaxed but she gives it this real punch. It is very punctuated. I love that. Its got a real attitude to it. It’s kind of a mix of both in my style”.

‘Exile On Main Street’ will also give Adalita a chance to be heard singing country, something she is not known for. “I really love singing country-tinged songs,” she says. “Not a lot of people know that or think that of me. I really love country music. ‘Exile’ has a country twang to it that I love. But the Linda Ronstadt version is so great to see her do that. That makes me feel even more excited to do it as a female singing the lyrics, doing the song”.

‘Tumbling Dice’ is now a staple of every Rolling Stones show. The Stones have performed the song at every show on their current ‘SIXTY’ tour. It is their fourth most performed song of all time with 1117 performances as of 19 July 2022.

The Rolling Stones three most performed songs are:

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (1191 times)

Brown Sugar (1137 times)

Honky Tonk Woman (1132 times)

The Rolling Stones Revue presents Exile On Main Street with Adalita, Tex Perkins and Tim Rogers is on 2 September 2022 at the Palais Theatre, Melbourne.

The band is Jak Housden (The Whitlams / The Badloves / Tim Minchin), with Ian Peres (Wolfmother, Busby Marou) on bass, Gordon Rhymeister (Glenn Shorrock, Hamilton) on the drums, Rob Woolfe (Ian Moss ) on keys and, James Christowski on guitars.

