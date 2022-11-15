Adalita To Release ‘Inland’, Her First Album In Nine Years - Noise11.com

Adalita will finally release new music in December with ‘Inland’ to become her first album since ‘All Day Venus’ in 2013.

The track ‘Savage Heart’ has been released ahead of the album featuring Adalita on a road trip through Geelong, Moriac, Charlton, Wedderburn, Inglewood, Wycheproof, Lake Tyrrell, Point Impossible, Bancoora Beach and Melbourne in Victoria.

Another song ‘Dazzling’ was released a week earlier. This one was filmed on location at Lake Tyrrell and the Western District Lakes region of Victoria.

‘Inland’ is out 2 December 2022.

Tracklisting

1 Private Feeling

2 Equations

3 Dazzling

4 Savage Heart

5 Hit Me

6 Listened Hard

7 Tropic

8 Blue Smoke

9 Missed You

10 Abandoned Houses

