Adalita, Mick Harvey and Andrew Duffield Cover Michael Hutchence ‘Room for the Memory’ for Ollie Olsen - Noise11.com

‘Rooms for the Memory’, the sole Michael Hutchence solo hit, has been covered by Magic Dirt’s Adalita, Bad Seed Mick Harvey and Andrew Duffield of Models as a benefit record for Ollie Olsen.

Olsen worked with Hutchence as Max Q for the 1989 album that featured the two hits ‘Way of the World’ and ‘Sometimes’. Olsen was a member of Young Charlatans with Rowland S. Howard when Howard wrote ‘Shivers’, recorded afterwards by The Boys Next Door, which also featured Harvey. Duffield was a member from 70s electronica band Whirlywind with Olsen before he joined Models. Adalita and Mick Harvey crossed paths on the ‘Suburban Mayhem’ soundtrack Mick produced, which also featured Rowland S. Howard.

Olsen wrote ‘Rooms for the Memory’ for Hutchence for the 1987 movie ‘Dogs In Space’.

The new version was recorded at Melbourne’s Sing Sing Studios in January this year. Renowned producer Nick Launay, who mixed both this version and the original, also took part, whilst filmmaker Richard Lowenstein filmed the entire day for the video release. Lowenstein directed the original ‘Rooms’ video and has interspersed old footage of Hutchence and Olsen into the modern day clip.

The song’s executive producer, Jane Gazzo says “‘Rooms for the Memory’ was well overdue for a rebirth. “It’s just a hauntingly brilliant and beautifully written song and when myself and a few of Ollie’s friends heard he was not well, we felt we needed to do something to help. Remarkably all the musicians, including Adalita and Mick Harvey – two of the country’s finest artists – were completely up to donating their time and had belief in the project. I think this is a stunning rework and I really hope the music industry and public get behind it and give it the new lease of life we know it deserves.”

‘Rooms for the Memory 2023’ Personnel:

Adalita (Lead Vocals, Guitar)

Mick Harvey (lead guitar, bass and backing vocals)

Andrew Duffield (Keyboards & Programming)

Mat Watson (Drums)

Maddy Butler (Backing Vocals)

Recorded by Clinton Kraus, assisted by James Taplin

Mix Production by Nick Launay

Assistant Producers Mick Harvey & Andrew Duffield

Executive Producer Jane Gazzo

Release Coordinator Bruce Butler

Recorded at Sing Sing Studios

January 22 2023

Ollie Olsen was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy, a form of Parkinson’s in 2020. Proceeds of the song will go to Olsen. A GoFundMe has also been set up for Ollie’s medical expenses.

Track Listing:

1. Rooms for the Memory – Adalita (2023) single edit

2. Rooms for the Memory – Michael Hutchence 2023 remix (1986)

3. Rooms for the Memory – Adalita (2023) full mix

4. Win/Lose – Kav Temperley (2023)

5. Win/Lose – Ollie Olsen – Dog In Space Version

6. Rooms for the Memory – Adalita (2023) Kraus mix

