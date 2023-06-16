 Adalita, Mick Harvey and Andrew Duffield Cover Michael Hutchence ‘Room for the Memory’ for Ollie Olsen - Noise11.com
Jane Gazzo, Adalita, Andrew Duffield

Jane Gazzo, Adalita, Andrew Duffield

Adalita, Mick Harvey and Andrew Duffield Cover Michael Hutchence ‘Room for the Memory’ for Ollie Olsen

by Paul Cashmere on June 16, 2023

in News

‘Rooms for the Memory’, the sole Michael Hutchence solo hit, has been covered by Magic Dirt’s Adalita, Bad Seed Mick Harvey and Andrew Duffield of Models as a benefit record for Ollie Olsen.

Olsen worked with Hutchence as Max Q for the 1989 album that featured the two hits ‘Way of the World’ and ‘Sometimes’. Olsen was a member of Young Charlatans with Rowland S. Howard when Howard wrote ‘Shivers’, recorded afterwards by The Boys Next Door, which also featured Harvey. Duffield was a member from 70s electronica band Whirlywind with Olsen before he joined Models. Adalita and Mick Harvey crossed paths on the ‘Suburban Mayhem’ soundtrack Mick produced, which also featured Rowland S. Howard.

Olsen wrote ‘Rooms for the Memory’ for Hutchence for the 1987 movie ‘Dogs In Space’.

The new version was recorded at Melbourne’s Sing Sing Studios in January this year. Renowned producer Nick Launay, who mixed both this version and the original, also took part, whilst filmmaker Richard Lowenstein filmed the entire day for the video release. Lowenstein directed the original ‘Rooms’ video and has interspersed old footage of Hutchence and Olsen into the modern day clip.

The song’s executive producer, Jane Gazzo says “‘Rooms for the Memory’ was well overdue for a rebirth. “It’s just a hauntingly brilliant and beautifully written song and when myself and a few of Ollie’s friends heard he was not well, we felt we needed to do something to help. Remarkably all the musicians, including Adalita and Mick Harvey – two of the country’s finest artists – were completely up to donating their time and had belief in the project. I think this is a stunning rework and I really hope the music industry and public get behind it and give it the new lease of life we know it deserves.”

‘Rooms for the Memory 2023’ Personnel:
Adalita (Lead Vocals, Guitar)
Mick Harvey (lead guitar, bass and backing vocals)
Andrew Duffield (Keyboards & Programming)
Mat Watson (Drums)
Maddy Butler (Backing Vocals)

Recorded by Clinton Kraus, assisted by James Taplin
Mix Production by Nick Launay
Assistant Producers Mick Harvey & Andrew Duffield
Executive Producer Jane Gazzo
Release Coordinator Bruce Butler

Recorded at Sing Sing Studios
January 22 2023

Ollie Olsen was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy, a form of Parkinson’s in 2020. Proceeds of the song will go to Olsen. A GoFundMe has also been set up for Ollie’s medical expenses.

Track Listing:
1. Rooms for the Memory – Adalita (2023) single edit
2. Rooms for the Memory – Michael Hutchence 2023 remix (1986)
3. Rooms for the Memory – Adalita (2023) full mix
4. Win/Lose – Kav Temperley (2023)
5. Win/Lose – Ollie Olsen – Dog In Space Version
6. Rooms for the Memory – Adalita (2023) Kraus mix

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Adalita - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Adalita - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Adalita - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Monopoly Iron Maiden edition
Iron Maiden Monopoly Has Arrived

Monopoly now has an Iron Maiden edition. It is a shame you still go jail and not to hell though.

2 mins ago
Wham Netlix doco
Watch The Trailer for the Wham! Netflix Doco

WHAM! will be in UK cinemas for one night only on 27th June and on Netflix from 5th July.

9 hours ago
Stevie Nicks box set
Stevie Nicks Box Set With A Stack Of Rarities Coming

Steve Nicks will release a box set of all of her solo albums plus a disc of rarities on 28 July, 2023.

23 hours ago
Neil Young Coastal tour 2023
Neil Young Announces First Tour Since 2019

Neil Young will return to touring but only for the USA and then only for the west coast of the USA.

24 hours ago
Tim Finn Escapade
Tim Finn’s Solo Debut ‘Escapade’ Turns 40

Tim Finn says “raise a glass” today and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of his debut solo album ‘Escapade’.

1 day ago
Alice Cooper Road
Alice Cooper To Release 22nd Album ‘Road’ in August

Alice Cooper will be 22 studio albums into his career when ‘Road’ is released in August.

1 day ago
By The C Adds A Cronulla Show

Hey, you there in The Shire. Yes you, and you, and you. Barnesy is coming to play for you with a new By The C show added for Cronulla.

2 days ago