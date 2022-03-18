No Doubt’s First Album Came Out 30 years Ago This Week - Noise11.com

17 March 2022 marked the 30th anniversary of the debut album from No Doubt called ‘No Doubt’.

The first album stiffed. It failed to chart anywhere, but after the later success, ‘No Doubt’ eventually sold over 300,000 copies. In its day it just sold 30,000.

The initial line-up of No Doubt include Eric Stefani, the brother of singer Gwen Stefani. Eric was also the principal songwriter for No Doubt at the time, writing or co-writing every track on the album including three by himself.

Eric left to become an animator for The Simpsons. In the Homerpalooza episode (Season 7 Episode 24), there is a scene with Homer with the members of No Doubt. It was drawn by Eric. Eric’s last album with No Doubt was their first success ‘Tragic Kingdom’.

No Doubt started out as a ska band and ‘No Doubt’ was very much a ska album.

The single ‘Trapped In A Box’ was last played in 2002.

Every song off ‘No Doubt’ was played at some time in a setlist but most of the songs off this album haven’t been performed live by No Doubt in the 21st Century. Apart from ‘Trapped In A Box, the only other two played since 2000 are ‘Let’s Get Back’ and ‘Move On’, both last played in 2009.

No Doubt haven’t performed since 2015.

