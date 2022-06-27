Noel Gallagher Makes Glastonbury Audience Wait for Oasis Songs - Noise11.com

Noel Gallagher joked people had only come to watch him play Oasis songs at his Glastonbury set on Saturday (25.06.22).

Gallagher played the Pyramid Stage before headliner Sir Paul McCartney and while the first half of his set was filled with his solo material, including ‘Holy Mountain’ and ‘Black Star Dancing’, he admitted he was playing them for himself as he was aware the crowd wanted to hear the hits of his former band, who split in 2009.

He joked midway through his set: “Yes Glastonbury! I trust everyone is alright.

“What’s gonna happen now is I’m gonna play a few more tunes that you don’t give a fuck about.

“Those ones are for me.

“But if you stick around for a bit, after that there’s gonna be a lot of happy people in bucket hats.”

True to his word, the second half of Noel’s set was largely filled with Oasis tracks, kicking off with ‘Little By Little’, ‘The Importance of Being Idle’, ‘Whatever’, and ‘Wonderwall’.

He then introduced ‘Half the World Away’, the theme song from classic sit com ‘The Royle Family’ with a reference to the recent four-day celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

He quipped: “‘Ello, did everyone have a good silver jubilee, yeah? Well, this next song’s for the real Royle family, from Manchester.”

After ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’, Noel returned to his solo material with a performance of ‘AKA… What A Life!’ but then closed things out with a singalong finale of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

He told the crowd: “Thank you everyone who has stuck by us.

“Enjoy the big man when he comes on … he’s got a few tunes.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

