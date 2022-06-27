 Noel Gallagher Makes Glastonbury Audience Wait for Oasis Songs - Noise11.com
Noel Gallagher Makes Glastonbury Audience Wait for Oasis Songs

by Music-News.com on June 27, 2022

Noel Gallagher joked people had only come to watch him play Oasis songs at his Glastonbury set on Saturday (25.06.22).

Gallagher played the Pyramid Stage before headliner Sir Paul McCartney and while the first half of his set was filled with his solo material, including ‘Holy Mountain’ and ‘Black Star Dancing’, he admitted he was playing them for himself as he was aware the crowd wanted to hear the hits of his former band, who split in 2009.

He joked midway through his set: “Yes Glastonbury! I trust everyone is alright.

“What’s gonna happen now is I’m gonna play a few more tunes that you don’t give a fuck about.

“Those ones are for me.

“But if you stick around for a bit, after that there’s gonna be a lot of happy people in bucket hats.”

True to his word, the second half of Noel’s set was largely filled with Oasis tracks, kicking off with ‘Little By Little’, ‘The Importance of Being Idle’, ‘Whatever’, and ‘Wonderwall’.

He then introduced ‘Half the World Away’, the theme song from classic sit com ‘The Royle Family’ with a reference to the recent four-day celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

He quipped: “‘Ello, did everyone have a good silver jubilee, yeah? Well, this next song’s for the real Royle family, from Manchester.”

After ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’, Noel returned to his solo material with a performance of ‘AKA… What A Life!’ but then closed things out with a singalong finale of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

He told the crowd: “Thank you everyone who has stuck by us.

“Enjoy the big man when he comes on … he’s got a few tunes.”

