Oasis Drummer Tony McCarroll Suffers Heart Attack - Noise11.com

Oasis Drummer Tony McCarroll Suffers Heart Attack

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2021

Tony McCarroll, the original drummer for Oasis, has suffered a heart attack at the age of 50.

In a Tweet McCarroll said, “Hi All. Wanted to let you know I was admitted to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday night. I’m not quite out of the woods as yet but just want to give a massive big up to our #NHS We are more than fortunate to have such a service! Thank you!! X”

He later reported all was good saying, “Stent fitted. All good! Thanks for all you’re amazing support over the last few days. Who wants a race?”

McCarroll was a member of Oasis from 1991 to 1995. He was the drummer on the first Oasis album “Definitely Maybe’ (1994) but only played on one track (Some Might Say) on the second album ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ 1995.

McCarroll was sacked from Oasis during the recording on the second album in April 1995. He had known Liam Gallagher since childhood. The two played together in the pre-Oasis band The Rain.

Tony claims he co-wrote many of the early songs including ‘Supersonic’ but Noel was listed as the sole songwriter. The relationship between Noel and Tony disintegrated after the band had its first hit record. Noel would constantly belittle McCarroll in the media saying he was not a very good drummer and didn’t deserve to be on a number one record.

McCarroll was replaced with Alan White who stayed through to 2004. In 1999 he sued Oasis for his share of the five-album record deal with Creation and settled out of court for £550,000.

