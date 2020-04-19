One World: Together At Home Highlights – Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder #TogetherAtHome

Highlights from One World: Together At Home.

Stevie Wonder – Lean On Me

MUST WATCH: Stevie Wonder pays tribute to his friend Bill Withers with an emotional performance of "Lean of Me."#TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/Ehcormd7fF — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 19, 2020

Paul McCartney – Lady Madonna

The greatest living musician pays tribute to health care workers. Thank you, Sir Paul McCartney. 👏👏#TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/w8XRPzPz9y — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 19, 2020

Elton John – I’m Still Standing

LISTEN: The great Elton John performs "I'm Still Standing" in honor of our health care heroes!#TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/dRlZjQ3RqU — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 19, 2020

