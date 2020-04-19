 One World: Together At Home Highlights - Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder #TogetherAtHome - Noise11.com
Stevie Wonder image by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Wonder image by Ros O'Gorman

One World: Together At Home Highlights – Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder #TogetherAtHome

by Paul Cashmere on April 19, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Highlights from One World: Together At Home.

Stevie Wonder – Lean On Me

Paul McCartney – Lady Madonna

Elton John – I’m Still Standing

Noise11.com

