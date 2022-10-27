 Chris Martin Files Restraining Order Against Stalker - Noise11.com
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Martin Files Restraining Order Against Stalker

by Music-News.com on October 28, 2022

in News

Chris Martin has filed a request for a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Coldplay frontman has requested a restraining order against a woman whom he claims is stalking him and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

The filing requests protection for himself, Johnson, and the singer’s two children with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow; Apple, 18, and 16-year-old Moses.

“Mr Christopher Martin seeks a civil restraining order against (the woman) to cease the continuous and incredibly distressing harassment from which he currently suffers,” the filing reads. “He is horrified and fearful that (the woman) is under the delusion that she and Mr Martin are married and that she lives at his residence. Mr Martin has never had any type of relationship (personal or professional) with her; he has never met nor spoken with her.”

In the documents, Martin claimed the woman began stalking him via Facebook and Twitter in April 2022 and later began loitering outside his home. He said the posts prove the woman’s “emotional instability, delusions, and now actions she is taking to continue to harass and place both Mr Martin and his partner, Ms Dakota Johnson, in danger”.

The posts reportedly include claims that Johnson is using “black magic” to harm the woman.

A judge has ordered the woman to stay 100 yards (91.44 metres) from the couple, including from Martin’s home and Johnson’s vehicle.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Spotify Confirms It Won’t Remove Racist Kanye West

Spotify boss Daniel Ek has confirmed that Kanye West's back catalogue won't be removed from the music streaming service following his controversial behaviour.

2 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Reveals First New Song Since 2016 Is On The Way

Rihanna has recorded a new song for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

2 days ago
Florence Welch photo from Frontier Touring
Florence + The Machine Adds Sirromet Wines Event In Queensland

Florence + The Machine have added a Sirromet Wines event in Queensland as part of their Dance Fever 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour.

2 days ago
Kanye West
MRC Entertainment Send Racist Twit Kanye West Packing

US entertainment company MRC has cancelled a completed documentary on Kanye West after the racist twit's recent rants.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Has A New Album But No Tour Yet

Taylor Swift will tour "when it's time".

2 days ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adidas Gives Racist Dick Kanye West The Boot

Adidas has severed ties with extremist rapper Kanye West after his recently run of insane racist remarks.

2 days ago
Kanye West by Scott Marsh
Kanye West Is Suing A Melbourne Burger Joint For Honoring Him

Kanye West has taken legal action against a small burger business College Dropout Burgers in Melbourne, Australia all because they were paying tribute to him.

3 days ago