Chris Martin Files Restraining Order Against Stalker - Noise11.com

Chris Martin has filed a request for a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Coldplay frontman has requested a restraining order against a woman whom he claims is stalking him and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

The filing requests protection for himself, Johnson, and the singer’s two children with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow; Apple, 18, and 16-year-old Moses.

“Mr Christopher Martin seeks a civil restraining order against (the woman) to cease the continuous and incredibly distressing harassment from which he currently suffers,” the filing reads. “He is horrified and fearful that (the woman) is under the delusion that she and Mr Martin are married and that she lives at his residence. Mr Martin has never had any type of relationship (personal or professional) with her; he has never met nor spoken with her.”

In the documents, Martin claimed the woman began stalking him via Facebook and Twitter in April 2022 and later began loitering outside his home. He said the posts prove the woman’s “emotional instability, delusions, and now actions she is taking to continue to harass and place both Mr Martin and his partner, Ms Dakota Johnson, in danger”.

The posts reportedly include claims that Johnson is using “black magic” to harm the woman.

A judge has ordered the woman to stay 100 yards (91.44 metres) from the couple, including from Martin’s home and Johnson’s vehicle.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

