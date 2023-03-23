 Chris Martin Only Eats One Meal A Day Because of Bruce Springsteen - Noise11.com
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Martin Only Eats One Meal A Day Because of Bruce Springsteen

by Music-News.com on March 24, 2023

in News

Chris Martin only eats “one meal a day” following a conversation with Bruce Springsteen.

During an interview for the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast that aired on Monday, host Conan asked the Coldplay frontman whether he dines out with other musicians often.

“I actually don’t have dinner anymore,” he responded. “I stop eating at 4 pm and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.”

Chris went on to note that The Boss is in his “equal top pantheon of heroes” and gushed over his physique.

“I was lucky enough to go over there to lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year. I was on a really strict diet anyway,” he recalled. “But I was like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me.’ And (his wife) Patti said, ‘He’s only eating one meal a day.’ I was like, ‘Well, there we go. That’s my next challenge.'”

Chris then joked that Bruce might eat a “flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce” for his one meal.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Delta Goodrem photo by Ros O'Gorman
Delta Goodrem Postpones European Tour To Rest

Delta Goodrem has postponed her upcoming tour of the U.K. and Europe in order to rest her voice.

1 hour ago
Josh Pyke
Josh Pyke Becomes First Artist to Chair PPCA

Singer songwriter Josh Pyke has been announced as the Chair of the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) and in doing so is the first artist to hold the position.

3 days ago
Nathan Connolly media photo
Snow Patrol’s Nathan Connolly To Release Solo Debut

Snow Patrol guitarist Nathan Connolly has announced his debut solo album and teamed up with Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil on the lead single.

5 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Showcases All 10 Albums At First ‘The Eras Tour’ Show in Arizona

Taylor Swift has opened her ‘The Eras Tour’ with the first show at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, showcasing all 10 of her albums.

5 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Slips Out Four More Songs

Taylor Swift has released three new 'Taylor's Version' re-recordings and a 'Lover' B-Side.

7 days ago
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Breaks Silence Over Meg White Drumming

Jack White has broken his silence on the latest criticism of his ex-wife and former White Stripes bandmate Meg White's drumming.

March 17, 2023
Fall Out Boy
Fall Out Boy Tease Ethan Hawke Collaboration

Fall Out Boy have treated fans to a first glimpse of a new song featuring Ethan Hawke.

March 17, 2023